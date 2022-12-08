Irish country-pop superstar Nathan Carter, who oiginally hails from Liverpool but has made a name for himself as the fresh-faced king of the popular genre on this side of the Irish Sea, has delighted fans by announcing that he will perform at Belfast’s Waterfront Hall on September 22, 2023 with tickets for the sure to be sell-out show released on December 15 at 9am via Ticketmaster outlets and the Waterfront Hall box office.

Nathan is considered the pioneer of country and Irish music due to the massive popularity of his 2012 cover of the American country song ‘Wagon Wheel’ which remains the most successful edition of the song yet, becoming the biggest commercial success of any country and Irish release.

His debut album, Starting Out, was released in 2007 and helped revive the genre of country and Irish as a genre in the UK and Ireland. Suddenly folk-country balladry as sung by Carter, handsome and fresh-faced at 32, was packing out venues. Nathan certainly has cracked the secret knack of catching the limelight and adoration of fans.

To date Nathan Carter has recorded six number one albums in Ireland and his new album – The Morning After was released on December 9.

The 12 tracks on the collection include the singles ‘This Journey’, ‘Keg Of Brandy’, ‘The Morning After’ and the collaboration with one of Ireland’s up-and-coming folk bands Ceol, entitled ‘Heave Away’. Ceol will play support for Nathan’s Waterfront gig.

