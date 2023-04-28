Irish synth-pop act True Tides, originally from Cork, have been garnering attention for their unique sound and cool cachet.

True Tides are brothers Eoin (guitarist and backing vocalist), Cian (vocalist and guitarist) and percussionist Conor McSweeney who released their first single ‘Higher’ back in 2018, while ‘I Can’t Wait’ was nominated for the RTE choice music prize.

As well as the release of their new single ‘All We Got is War’ on April 28, 2023, the band have confirmed that they are set to play as support act for Olly Murs at Belfast’s Botanic Gardens on Saturday June 10.

And, boy, have True Tides been making waves since their inception.

Bursting with incandescent melodies blended together with 80s style dark synth soundscapes, their latest single is a glittering pop banger.

The track erupts with a shimmering pop hook before cascading into a dark dream-like verse where the lead vocal breaks through a heady architecture of vocoder harmonies, vocal synths and a sample of an unsettling clarinet pattern that hints at the darkness and chaos described in the lyrics – “You want to bury the hatchet, driving it into my back, maybe we just couldn’t hack it, baby all we got is war”.

The new release follows on from a busy year for the three brothers, with their radio smash ‘Beating Heart’ shooting to #1 in the iTunes charts above Harry Styles and debuting on the Irish Homegrown Charts at #10 with regular rotation across national and local Irish stations and playlisting across all major radio stations in Northern Ireland.

Receiving Spotify playlisting on editorial tastemaker playlists, the track was selected to open up the first episode of the eagerly awaited new series of hit E4 show ‘Made in Chelsea’.

Affirming their current popularity, the band received a personal invite to play the JJ Abrams hosted Oscar Wilde party in LA for Oscars week and played a sold-out headline show with Cork Youth Orchestra at Cork City Hall, before playing Malahide Castle supporting pop giants Kodaline to over 25k people.

Meanwhile lead singer and frontman Cian played sax to thousands of fans on global giant Lewis Capaldi’s tour culminating in his sold-out Belsonic show at Belfast’s Ormeau Park last June.

Other duties included Cian collaborating with Kodaline's Steve Garrigan to write songs for international pop giants Westlife’s album Wild Dreams (alongside songs by international superstar Ed Sheeran), as well as working with Irish legends The Coronas on their single Light Me Up.

Speaking about 'All We Got Is War', frontman Cian said: “[The track] was born out of a sampled phone recording of a clarinet melody cutting through everyday street sounds as I passed the open windows of a music college in the heart of Dublin.

"The song describes a fractured relationship and the chaotic times in which it was written, yearning for a freedom and hedonistic escapism which explodes to the surface with the cathartic release of the soaring synthpop and pumping dancefloor beats of the chorus.”

