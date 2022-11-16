The team who previously brought audiences the delights of musicals Peter Pan and Pinnochio The Greatest Wonder of the Age will present an all-new version of The Snow Queen at the Lyric Theatre’s main stage from Friday November 25 until Saturday December 31.

Join Gerda (Calla Hughes) on her quest in this new musical adventure, a glittering spectacular for all ages adapted from Hans Christian Andersen’s much-loved tale of courage, adventure, and friendship.

Gerda works in her grandmother’s (Christina Nelson) busy flower shop in the centre of town where, for as long as she can remember, the roses are delivered every morning by her friend, one of the town’s young men, Kai (Ben McGarvey).

Christina Nelson and Calla Hughes in rehearsals for The Snow Queen at Belfast's Lyric Theatre

One night an unexpected cold wind blows across the land, and when the windows of the town begin to freeze over grandmother fears the worst - the Snow Queen (Ruby Campbell) has returned. When Kai disappears Gerda sets off on a long journey to find him. In search of a palace that sits amongst the snowy, frozen peaks of Finnmark, she meets lots of colourful characters along the way including Oakie (Christopher Finn), Captain Crow (Darren Franklin), and The Prince (Aaron Halliwell).

Tickets for The Snow Queen start at just £12, so join thousands of families who have already booked and make a visit to The Snow Queen one of your family’s magical Christmas traditions this year.

Looking forward to The Snow Queen Jimmy Fay, Executive Producer Lyric Theatre, said: “Join us for what is guaranteed to be a spectacular Christmas production of The Snow Queen brought to you by the fantastic Paul Boyd. Featuring a glittering cast including Ruby Campbell, fresh from our award winning co-production with Abbey Theatre of Translations and Darren Franklin, who has just finished performing in Conor Mitchell’s Propaganda: A New Musical. The Snow Queen marks the end of an extraordinary year of new writing produced and performed on both the Lyric’s main stage and the Naughton Studio. I would like to take this opportunity to thank our funders, supporters and audiences who help to make this truly a playhouse for all.”

Dr Damian Smyth, Head of Literature and Drama, Arts Council of Northern Ireland, added: “The Arts Council of Northern Ireland is excited to see the Lyric Theatre present this classic, well-loved tale as part of their wider Christmas programme. There’s nothing like the magic of a live festive show, so this Christmas season I would encourage everyone to go along to the Lyric Theatre for this beautiful production which promises to be very special indeed!”

Writer and director of The Snow Queen, Paul Boyd commented: “I’m delighted to be back at the Lyric this Christmas season with a great new musical adventure The Snow Queen. The cast and creative team are working hard to take audiences on an unforgettable journey, adapted from Hans Christian Andersen’s timeless tale.”

The Lyric Theatre is supported by Arts Council of Northern Ireland National Lottery funding and Belfast City Council.