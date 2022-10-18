Take a look inside Northern Ireland's newest live events venue - The Court House in Bangor

The Court House on Bangor seafront will host its first gig on Thursday evening following seven years of fundraising, lobbying, planning and major refurbishment.

Built in 1866 as a branch of the then Belfast Banking Company, the building became a magistrates court in 1952. When the court was decommissioned in 2013, it was listed as a Grade B2 building on the Heritage At Risk register. Remaining the property of the Department of Justice, it began to fall into disrepair.

Open House founders Kieran Gilmore and Alison Gordon with the design team

The possibility of acquiring the building was raised in 2015 and in December 2020, Open House took possession of the building via the first ever Community Asset Transfer in Northern Ireland, with the keys officially presented to Open House founders Kieran Gilmore and Alison Gordon by the Minister for Justice, Naomi Long.

Crowdfunding was a key part of the operation as well as funding from a number of organisations, allowing extensive renovations to begin.

Open House Director Kieran Gilmore said: “The building work was a long stressful process, but the team of specialist architects, and contractors did an exceptional job. There were some wonderful discoveries along the way, such as the original tiled floor that was uncovered in the banking hall come court room that will be our main performance area.

"We were able to use two bars and a slate fireplace from the neighbouring Royal and Windsor Hotels, both of which are due for demolition and both of which have a place in the hearts of Bangor people.”

This photo from 1918 shows when Belfast Banking Co owned the building

While predominantly a music venue, the new Court House will also host a regular classic film club, literary and spoken word events, comedy, theatre, and talks, as well as pop-up food and drink events.

Rachael Campbell-Palmer, who has recently joined the Open House team as Court House director, fresh from running the Black Box in Belfast, said: “I know the fundamental impact an innovative and creative space like the Court House can have on a place, on individuals and communities.

"The possibilities that The Court House will bring are hugely exciting. This will be a welcoming home for a wide range of Arts programming providing entertainment, employment and vital opportunities for collaboration and creative development.”

Thanking everyone who has helped the organisation reach this momentous moment, Kieran said: “It has taken us seven long years and a great deal of trial and error to get to this stage. We’ve had support and help from so many individuals and organisations along the way – too numerous to mention.

The old court house in 1973

"But we want to thank every single person who has played their part in making this project a reality, and in bringing the Court House to life. As the third largest city in Northern Ireland, Bangor needs and deserves a dedicated music and arts venue.”

The first performances will be from highly rated local band The Florentinas, who are championed by Gary Lightbody’s artist development company Third Bar, alongside Lemonade Shoelace, another local band currently making waves who recently won a prestigious international music contest.

Future acts scheduled to perform in the new venue include Dana Masters, Camille O’Sullivan, and Jesca Hoop.

Northern Ireland's newest live events venue - The Court House in Bangor

The Court House has undergone a £1.7m restoration and development, supported by a range of funders including The National Lottery Heritage Fund, Department for Communities, Garfield Weston Foundation and a local crowdfunding campaign

Undergoing renovations

Some of the items found in the old court house

The equivalent of 15 full-time jobs will be created once the venue is operating at full capacity, including bar staff, event managers and security

A parking space reserved for the judge

Work on the kitchen area

The Florentinas in session as the building was being renovated

The original floor has been restored