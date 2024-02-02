Clogher & District Pipe Band are holding a fundraising ‘Night at the Races’

Hot on the heels of that news comes a report in the PipingPress online magazine that venues are expected to be announced for this year’s UK and European Championships with the possibility of the British also being put in place.

This news may well be the reason that the RSPBANI Pipe Major & Leading Drummers Meeting which was scheduled to take place last Wednesday has been rescheduled to this coming Wednesday, February 7 .

I believe that meeting generally decides on the competition dates for the local season which over the last two years usually sees a contest taking place on the Saturday prior to an RSPBA Major contest. It makes sense then that this meeting should follow the announcement of dates for the UK and Europeans Championships and whatever date is likely to be pencilled in for the ‘British’ should it be secured.

I understand that the late John Hughes spearheaded the effort to secure these competitions and involved the lobbying of over one hundred councils and private businesses. If this can all be confirmed things will certainly look a lot brighter for the pipe band scene at a time when it could easily have fallen into the doldrums due to the financial pressures being faced by Councils on which it has depended for decades.

McNeillstown Pipe Band Fundraising Breakfast

McNeillstown Pipe Band is holding a Fundraising Breakfast on February 10, from 9am to 11.30 am in 1st Portglenone Presbyterian Church Hall. The band held a similar event in November 2022 which was extremely successful. Donations will be very welcome with a suggested minimum of £5.

Clogher & District Pipe Band ‘Night at the Races’

Clogher & District Pipe Band are holding a fundraising ‘Night at the Races’ in Omagh British Legion tomorrow night, February 3, at 8pm.

Kids with Cancer Charity Concert update

The annual Kids with Cancer Charity Concert which effectively heralds the start of the local pipe band season is just seven weeks away and planning is well underway by Gary Smyth and his team to improve on the £60,000 that they have raised since the event debuted several years ago.

The concert will take place in the Royal Hotel, Cookstown on Saturday, March 23, commencing at 6pm [doors open at 5pm]. Several acts have been added to the lineup with the current adult section World Solo Drumming Champion Kerr McQuillan agreeing to perform a solo performance in addition to playing with the current World Champions Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia Pipe Band of which he is leading drummer. There will also be an appearance from the Senior Choir of Cookstown High School.

The remainder of the line-up will be as follows: Drumming performers are World Solo Drumming Champions Jacob Laird [Section 1] and Lewis Doherty [Section 3] and William Glenholmes with McDonald Academy Pipe Band, The Force - NI World Champion Drum Major Display Team and folk group Hair of the Dog.

There has been an amazing uptake from the public booking their seats for this amazing night. Please don't miss out and be disappointed . Tickets priced at £20 payable via Cash, PayPal or Bank Transfer. Can be obtained by contacting Gary Smyth on Facebook or text 07814446179. PayPal to [email protected].

This has become one of the premier pipe band events outside of the normal season and enjoys the patronage of enthusiasts from across Ireland and Scotland with bands and solo performers literally queuing up to give their services to support this worthy cause and raise funds for The Children's Cancer Unit Charity.

Ravara Pipe Band in concert

Ravara Pipe Band have organised a concert which will take place on Saturday, April 27, in the Island Hall at the Lagan Valley Centre, Lisburn. The concert will commence at 7:30pm and is expected to finish at approximately 9.30pm.

Tickets priced at £15 are on sale and appear to be going briskly so get in early to avoid disappointment. They can be purchased online via the Island Arts Centre Box Office https://islandartscentre.com/event/ravara-pipe-band-in-concert.

Anyone attending with special access requirements please contact the box office on 028 9244 7744, Monday – Friday, 9.30am to 4.30pm, or leave a message outside of these times and someone will call you back. Alternatively, you can email [email protected] with details of your access requirements and our box office staff will assist.

Ravara Pipe Band, led by Pipe Major Samuel Connolly and Leading Drummer Matthew Shaw, are a band that are at the top of their game competing in Grade 2 at home or in Scotland or participating at local parades throughout the year.

In 2023 they retained their All Ireland and United Kingdom titles, as well as being crowned Northern Ireland Grade 2 Champions of Champions as a Band, Drum Corps and Bass Section.