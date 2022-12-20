London-based ska legends Madness led tributes to Hall on Tuesday, alongside Ian Brown, The Proclaimers and Shane MacGowan.

His death at the age of 63 was announced on The Specials' official Twitter page on Monday.

Hall rose to fame as part of The Specials in the late 1970s, with number one hits including A Message To You, Rudy, Rat Race and Ghost Town, and the band was known for their ska and rocksteady style.

Following the band's split in 1981, Hall embarked on a number of successful solo and collaborative projects - working with the likes of Lily Allen and Damon Albarn.

Madness, who also helped pioneer the ska genre during the late 1970s and early 80s shared a black-and-white picture of Hall on Twitter from their official account.

"A terrible loss to all of us, way too young, RIP Terry Hall," the account tweeted.

Brown, who fronted The Stone Roses before striking out on a successful solo career, described Hall as "an inspiration and a lovely fella".

"R.I.P TERRY HALL. A musical pioneer, a true original, one of the great frontmen, an inspiration and a lovely fella," he wrote.

"Love and condolences to his family and band @thespecials."

The Specials were formed in Hall's home city of Coventry in 1977, becoming the multiracial flagship of the 2 Tone movement, with songs on racism, unemployment and injustice demonstrating a very clear political stance.

They went on provide a musical backdrop to economic recession, urban decay and societal fracture in the early 1980s.

The band originally consisted of Jerry Dammers, Lynval Golding and Horace Panter - with Hall, Neville Staple, Roddy Byers and John Bradbury joining a year later.

The group were called The Automatics before changing their name to The Coventry Automatics, The Specials AKA The Automatics and finally, in 1978, settling on The Specials.

The band split in 1981 after which Hall, Golding and Staple went on to form Fun Boy Three while Dammers and Bradbury released an album under the moniker The Special AKA, which spawned the hit single Free Nelson Mandela in 1984.

Fun Boy Three achieved four UK top 10 singles during their time together, until Hall left the band in 1983 to form The Colourfield with ex-Swinging Cats members Toby Lyons and Karl Shale.

After undertaking a variety of solo and collaborative projects it was announced in 2008 that The Specials would be reforming for a number of tour dates and potential new music.

The Specials embarked on a 2009 tour to celebrate their 30th anniversary and in 2018 supported The Rolling Stones during a concert at Coventry's Ricoh Arena.

In February 2019, The Specials released Encore, their first album of new material in 37 years – it went straight to number one in the UK Album Chart.

Monday's statement released on the band's official Twitter account paid tribute to their "beautiful friend".