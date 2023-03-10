Celebrating 30 years of laughter, Belfast’s famous Tuesday night comedy club, The Empire Laughs Back, has announced that the event is going on tour across the country to mark three decades of presenting the best of comedy from home and abroad.

In partnership with Harp Lager and featuring top quality acts from across the UK and Ireland comedy circuit, attendees at the events are set for a night of belly laughs and great tasting pints.

Taking centre stage to host will be local legends Colin Murphy, Paddy McDonnell and Andrew Ryan, who will each appear at one of the events. Keeping the laughter going will be headline acts such as Chris Kent, Susie McCabe, Ciaran Bartlett, John Colleary and Paddy Raff.

Comedy legends Colin Murphy, Paddy McDonnell and Ryan Andrews. The Empire Laughs Back joins forces with Harp Lager to take the famous comedy night on tour across Northern Ireland

Entertaining new audiences, The Empire Laughs Back tour will stop at: TIME, Cookstown on Wednesday March 29, Blakes of the Hollow in Enniskillen on Wednesday April 19 and Sandinos in Londonderry on Wednesday April 26.

Jade Henry, production executive at The Empire Laughs Back said: "We are Northern Ireland’s longest running comedy event and have a real understanding of what makes people laugh here. Our longevity and relationship with both emerging and established comedians stands testimony to that. Going on tour is the perfect way to mark 30 years in the business.”

Commenting on the tour, Charitini Ntini, Harp assistant brand manager, said, “Harp’s association with The Empire Laughs Back Comedy Club kicked off in October 2021 and has grown from strength-to-strength in popularity. Bringing people together to have a laugh and enjoy the craic is very much at heart of the Harp brand, so being able to tour and reach audiences further afield and spread the laughter is super”.