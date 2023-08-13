This year marked the 334th anniversary of “Derry Day" and approximately 10,000 Apprentice Boys and over 100 bands were on parade in one of the biggest loyal orders' biggest events.

The main parade followed a wreath-laying ceremony at the War Memorial and a religious service in St Columb's Cathedral.

The two main ABOD celebrations held in the city commemorate the start of the siege in December – Shutting of the Gates – and the breaking of the siege in August – Relief of Londonderry.

Apprentice Boys Governor Graeme Stenhouse and Lieutenant Governor Worthington McGrath lay a wreath at the War Memorial in the Diamond

Having endured 105 days of attacks, hunger, disease and death, the inhabitants of Londonderry celebrated the ending of the longest siege in British military history on August 1, 1689.

It took place against the background of the deposed Catholic King James II's attempt to regain his crown from his Protestant son-in-law, King William III.

Known as William of Orange, or King Billy, the new monarch was supported by Protestants in Londonderry.

Billy Moore, the long-standing general secretary of the Apprentice Boys, stated that it was an "exceptional day" in the city and everything passed off peacefully.

A wave to the crowds from this member of the Apprentice Boys

He said: "There were 120 bands and around 10,000 Apprentice Boys members on parade which made it an exceptional day.

"The streets were lined with a high number of spectators and obviously the good weather helped.

"You couldn't have asked for a better day parading and it was a peaceful and enjoyable occasion.

"We had members from Canada there present, including representatives from a new club in Manitoba who took part in their first Relief celebrations.

Spectators enjoying the parade on Saturday

"There were also members from Australia and then those from Scotland and England who brought over excellent numbers."

Mr Moore believes that the local economy was also a winner on the day and that the Association's work never stops as it reaches out to all communities.

"Everything went well without a hitch and I'm sure it was a profitable day for the traders," he added.

"Every hotel was fully booked and we are looking forward to the Shutting of the Gates celebrations in December.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 12th August 2023 - The Apprentice Boys of Derry Relief of Derry Parade main parade. Downshire Guiding Star, Banbridge. Credit ©Lorcan Doherty/Presseye

"Our work is continuously ongoing as we reach out to all communities about our history and our Siege Museum is open to everyone to learn about our culture.

"We have had primary schools and organisations from all across Ireland visit the museum to learn more about our culture, history and

Despite being general secretary for 30 years, Billy insists he doesn't plan to wall away from the position any time soon and believes the Association is continuing to go from strength to strength.

"I think the passion makes us carry on.

"The Association continues to expand as we have new members worldwide.

"There are new clubs in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, so therefore the enthusiasm and the future for it all is good."

The General Committee of the Apprentice Boys of Derry leading the parade across the Craigavon Bridge

Furthermore, Graeme Stenhouse, the governor of the Apprentice Boys, praised Saturday’s event.

He told the BBC: "Terrific work has gone on over the last 25 years, speaking to relevant stakeholders, to ensure that our parades are facilitated, and largely they go off now in a peaceful manner.

"We appreciate that it is a nationalist city, but we would still say that we have our right to celebrate our history and our culture."

DUP MLA Gary Middleton attended on the day and admitted he was "pleasantly surprised" with the high numbers of people who chose to watch proceedings in the city centre.

"The day went extremely well," he continued.

"I was pleasantly surprised with how many people came into the city centre to watch it and it's a sign of the times that members of the public can come, enjoy it and feel safe rather than being in the Waterside.

"I spoke to the PSNI after the event and they told me there were no issues other than traffic, so a peaceful day is to be welcomed."

The Foyle MLA also echoed the comments made by Mr Moore in relation to local businesses seeing a higher footfall and praised the local council for their swift clean-up after the event.

He explained: "Thousands of people travelled but you also have to count how many people came from overseas.

"There were queues outside places where you wanted to grab something to eat or drink but that's a boost for local traders.

"I stayed on later to speak with those involved and within minutes, the Council had the entire parade route looking immaculate.

"People are quick to pass judgment about what the council may get wrong, so therefore it's only right that we recognise what they do."