This year’s festival, taking place from March 20-26, 2023, will explore the theme, ‘Brain Food: A Feast of Ideas for A Better World’ with a programme of film, humour, talks, music, poetry, theatre, exhibitions, tours, discussion and workshops.

Now in its ninth year, the week-long festival has over 130 in-person and online events.

Most events are free and will take place online and in venues across the city.

The Imagine! Belfast Festival of Ideas & Politics this week launched its full 2023 programme with Belfast Lord Mayor, Councillor Christina Black and other guests. Pictured is Lord Mayor, Councillor Christina Black with Festival founder and director, Peter O’Neill

Keynote speakers include the world-renowned intellectual Noam Chomsky; American political scientist Francis Fukuyama; British environmentalist Jonathon Porritt; Belfast poet Medbh McGuckian; campaigner George Monbiot; visual artist Colin Davidson: journalist Sally Hayden and satirist Oliver Callan.

Speaking at the launch, Imagine! Festival founder and director, Peter O’Neill said: “This year’s programme is jam-packed with a diverse range of events that will cater to a variety of tastes. Our events will nourish the mind and provide food for thought in this volatile world. We aim to put the fun into politics with lots of humour, performance and discussion, so please join us for this feast of ideas.”

There are many notable events in the programme including a politics quiz, a poetry and politics pub tour, and a special ‘Poetry and Politics’ performance, hosted by William Crawley, where local politicians will talk about their favourite poems.

Owen McCafferty’s new play, ‘Agreement’ premieres at the Lyric Theatre and examines this landmark moment in the history of Northern Ireland. Other new productions include Five Days - a new play by Joe Nawaz, and the premiere of Reunion by Julie Dutkiewicz and Kabosh Theatre.

Musicians include legendary performer, John Otway; alternative punks, Wood Burning Savages; the acclaimed Australian song writer, Robert Forster; and a talk by Paul Gorman on the rise and fall of the music press. Comedy is well represented with Tiff Stevenson and Fin Taylor alongside poets such as Henry Normal, Luke Wright, and Clare Pollard taking to the stage.

Belfast Lord Mayor, Councillor Christina Black said: “Democracy is so important – it’s vital that we have a chance to reflect on, and debate, the important issues affecting our lives and society. I’m particularly pleased to see Dr Paul Mullan leading a talk on how Belfast City Hall has become a shared space for all; and an event entitled 25 years on: Women and the Good Friday Agreement, celebrating that more women are in positions of power than ever before, and more women-centred policies are being brought to the forefront – whilst considering what still needs to change.”

The unique festival will also examine the 25th anniversary of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement and the run up to the local government elections.

A special ‘Democracy Day’ strand on March 24 will focus on citizen activism and the role of local change-makers.

Other events will examine keynote issues such as how to stop violence against women; the transgender issue; climate change; the prospect of a united Ireland; Scottish independence; regeneration initiatives and poverty themes.