The Junction Retail & Leisure Park has announced the signing of a brand new magical store just in time for this year’s festive season. The Elf’s Christmas Emporium is set to open its only location outside of Lapland on December 9 and will remain until Christmas Eve at the Antrim retail park.

The collaboration between Cahoots and The Junction returns for this its fourth project, after the extremely successful Elves Got Talent.

Turning into a hotspot for Elf activity at Christmas time, the store’s favourite elves are taking up residency in the mall with an enchanting interactive theatrical experience packed with festive fun.

Pictured L-R: Danny Christmas, shop assistant at The Elf’s Christmas Emporium, Chris Flynn, centre director at The Junction, Elfina Stumblebumm, shop assistant at The Elf’s Christmas Emporium and Theodore Stumblebumm, Elven Shopkeeper

Bursting with Christmas cheer, The Elves’ lease at The Junction will feature a line-up of renowned local talent with West End credits.