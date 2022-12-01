The centre piece of the Christmas programme is a unique and magical adaptation of Cinderella which takes to the stage from November 30, co-produced by the MAC and award-winning children's theatre company, Cahoots. Starring Belfast’s own Corrie Earley, Jayne Wisener as the Fairy Godmother and Richard Croxford as the King, Cinderella promises to be a heart-warming family show packed with magical moments, incredible illusions and stunning songs inspired by Mozart, reimagined in a new way.

Paul Bosco Mc Eneaney, artistic director at Cahoots said: “Cinderella - The Midnight Princess marks Cahoots’ return to the main stage in the MAC for the first time since Christmas 2018, and after the past few challenging years we are thrilled to finally be back. A show now years in the making, we are delighted that at last it's finally possible to share it with young audiences and families in the hugely magical way it deserves to be seen.”

Anne McReynolds, chief executive at the MAC added: “We are thrilled to welcome audiences back fully this Christmas. It’s our most wonderful time of the year, and we’ve missed it. Cahoots work is consistently fantastic and we are delighted to be working together again. Our theatres will be bouncing with spectacular shows and there’s plenty of activity happening that doesn’t cost a penny, including our free playroom which is open every day and our magical Christmas tree in the foyer.”

Corrie Earley and Jayne Wisener in Cinderella at the MAC

