If you’re not a fan of Christmas songs, you’re not alone - and one in particular takes the wooden spoon this year 🎄🥄

The British public have spoken and are not keen on a number of Christmas songs.

Research conducted throughout November 2024 has led to a revelation that the majority of Brits cannot stand this Christmas song.

So who topped the list, and what songs controversially made the top ten?

We’ve had the Official Charts Company reveal their frontrunners for the 2024 Christmas Number 1 chart race and no doubt there’s some side glances for some returning contenders.

While this time of year and the songs that come with it have some health benefits, I think it’s also fair to say that if you’re not a fan of pantomime, you’re also probably not a huge fan of Christmas songs - especially those novelty ones.

But don’t take my word for it; Paddy Power Games decided to play The Grinch this year and surveyed the British public to find out what is their least favourite Christmas song of all time - and the responses were at times surprising.

But for one song in particular, that regularly gets trotted out this time of year, I can understand why some people have either grown tired of it, or are starting to grow tired of it. There are one or two songs however that might have some of you yelling “humbug” as you finish the article.

So with that in mind, and in the interest of not being completely sugary sweet this festive season, here’s the ten most disliked Christmas songs according to you, the British public.

The science part

Paddy Power Games sought the help of Research Without Barriers to conduct their study, asking 3,006 single UK adults over the age of 18 to reveal their least favourite Christmas song. The survey was conducted between November 15 to November 18 2024.

What is the UK’s most disliked Christmas song?

The annual rolling out of Mariah Carey’s seasonal classic, “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” seems to have brought out the Grinch’s of the country, with one in five Brits stating it is their least favourite holiday anthem - despite it already making its way up the UK singles chart in November.

Justin Bieber comes in second as the nation’s most disliked Christmas song, with “Mistletoe” the response from 12% of those surveyed. That’s still a huge 7% difference between Bieber and Carey.

Despite its charitable cause, Band Aid’s “Do They Know It’s Christmas” came in third with 11.9% of those asked responding stating they’re not fans of the track, while controversially 11.7% of the public said they don’t care for “Fairytale of New York” by The Pogues & Kirsty MacColl.

Finally, in fifth place is “I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday” by Wizzard, with 10.9% of the public saying they’re glad that it isn’t - for fear of Wizzard’s yuletide classic being played - everyday.

The top ten disliked Christmas songs according to the UK public