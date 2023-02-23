“I Wanna Dance with Somebody” has the most popular soundtrack of 2022, a new study reveals.

The study conducted by CasinoBonusCA analyzed 50 of the most popular movies of 2022 and compared their official soundtrack albums on Spotify, summing the streams for each song, to determine which soundtrack is the most popular of last year.

Whitney Houston’s biopic “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” is first, as the album got a total of 2.5 billion streams. The soundtrack is composed of 35 songs, including some of Houston’s most famous hits, such as “How Will I Know”, “Saving All My Love for You” and the song which gave the movie its name, which also has the most streams in the whole album – almost one billion.

Naomi Ackle as Whitney Houston in the 2022 biopic 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody'

Second on the list is “Top Gun: Maverick” with 1.4 billion streams overall. The highly anticipated sequel of the 1986 hit movie was released on May 27th, 2022, in North America, with its soundtrack dropping on Spotify in the same week. The album includes original songs which quickly became popular, such as “I Ain’t Worried” by OneRepublic, which has 733 million streams alone.

Another biopic, “Elvis” comes in third place with 508 million streams. The album comprises 36 songs, among which there are covers of Presley’s songs, remixes and some original scores.

Further down on the list, “Don’t Worry Darling”, starring Harry Styles and Florence Pugh, is fourth with 407 million streams. The album contains only 13 songs but managed to be among the most listened of the year.

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” closes the top five with 382 million streams. The soundtrack comprises original songs by Ludwig Goransson, Rihanna, Burna Boy and more.

A spokesperson for CasinoBonusCA commented on the findings: “It is interesting to see the biopics of Whitney Houston and Elvis where the soundtrack is a foundational part of the movie, are next to “regular” movies, which had an original and fairly new soundtrack that was created and curated specifically for it.