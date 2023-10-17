In just three weeks, the curtain will rise on Portrush Music Society’s latest production – The Phantom of the Opera.

The north coast company have been granted permission to stage the Northern Ireland premiere of the Andrew Lloyd Webber smash hit musical which has graced stages all over the world.

With instantly recognisable songs such as ‘All I Ask of You’, ‘Music of the Night’ and the title track, this multi-award winning show is a must-see for musical theatre fans everywhere.

The iconic role of the Phantom is played by Aidan Hughes while Christine Daae is played by Nuala Osborne with Luke de Belder as Raoul, Vicomte de Chagny.

Ballet mistress Madame Giry is played by Elaine Macauley with Steph McCook as her daughter Meg. Theatre owners Monsieur Firmin and Monsieur Andre are played by Feargal McCarry and Tim Brown while opera singers Carlotta Guidicelli and Ubaldo Piangi are played by Rosemary O’Connor and Andy Shaw.

Other roles include Donal Macauley as Monsieur Lefevre, Colin Pascoe as Monsieur Reyer, Aaron Jamieson as Joseph Buquet and Brenda Tosh as Madame Firmin.

The show is under the Musical Direction of Terry Cloughley and the Direction of Kerry Kane.

]Portrush Music Society will stage ‘Phantom of the Opera’ for six performances only in Coleraine Leisure Centre from Tuesday, November 7 to Saturday, November 11 (including a Saturday matinee).

Tickets priced at £25 are on sale NOW and, with performances selling very quickly, audience members are advised to book soon via Ticketsource

Here’s a glimpse of the company in rehearsal...

1 . Arts Aidan Hughes as the Phantom and Nuala Osborne as Christine in rehearsal for Portrush Music Society's NI premiere of The Phantom of the Opera Photo: Ivan Connor Photo Sales

2 . Arts Feargal McCarry as Monsieur Firmin with the ensemble in rehearsal for Portrush Music Society's NI premiere of The Phantom of the Opera Photo: Ivan Connor Photo Sales

3 . Arts Rehearsals for Portrush Music Society's NI premiere of The Phantom of the Opera Photo: Ivan Connor Photo Sales