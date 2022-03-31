This is when Derry Girls Season 3 is starting after a long absence

The Channel 4 drama will be arriving on our screens in April 2022 - for its third and reportedly final series.

And while fans might be disappointed to hear the series is ending, writer Lisa McGee – who based Derry Girls on her own childhood – has hinted she’s still “plotting” potential further instalments, including a possible Derry Girls film.

According to Radio Times, viewers could potentially see a long-anticipated romance between Erin and James in the new series.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derry Girls season 3 release date

The new series will premiere on Channel 4 at 9.15pm on Tuesday 12th April 2022.

The season is expected to consist of six episodes and will air over the coming weeks on each Tuesday.

This means the final episode is expected to air on Tuesday 17th May 2022.

In the clip released for Season 3 we see Erin, Clare, Orla, Michelle and the ‘wee English fella’ James all return in the 1990s-set comedy to enjoy their final school days.

The highly-anticipated final season has long been in the works, with delays due to the pandemic.

_________________________________________________________________________________________

A message from the Editor:

Derry Girls

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers - and consequently the revenue we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

l-r: James Maguire (Dylan Llewellyn), Erin Quinn (Saoirse Jackson), Michelle Mallon (Jamie-Lee O'Donnell), Clare Devlin (NIcola Coughlan), Orla McCool (Louisa Harland)

Ben Lowry