News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

TikTok star and Elvis impersonator Jelvis Pelvis launches clothing line

Co Tyrone man Jordan Devine known far and wide for tribute act to The King of Rock and Roll

By Joanne Savage
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Belfast busker and TikTok personality Jelvis Pelvis has announced his new clothing line for fans to enjoy.

Tyrone-born Jordan Devine has become well known for his Elvis tribute act, singing and dancing like "The King of Rock and Roll" to the impress first on The X-Factor in 2016.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

After breaking hearts when he announced a move to London, Jelvis was then back in Belfast this week and is treating fans to a new range of merchandise.

Jelvis Pelvis merch from Meanwhile in Ireland
Jelvis Pelvis merch from Meanwhile in Ireland
Jelvis Pelvis merch from Meanwhile in Ireland
Most Popular

    The uber confident TikTok favourite has launched a brand new, top-of-the-range merch site.

    The self-professed "Elvis Presley reincarnation", has announced his ‘Meanwhile In Ireland’ collection which will feature T-shirts, hoodies, mugs, and more.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Available in black or white, the T-shirts and hoodies depict three images of the main man doing his thing on the streets of Belfast, jiving, with his signature shades, sideburns, and all.

    Jordan Devine is Jelvis Pelvis on the streets of Belfast
    Jordan Devine is Jelvis Pelvis on the streets of Belfast
    Jordan Devine is Jelvis Pelvis on the streets of Belfast
    TikTokBelfastLondon