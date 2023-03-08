Belfast busker and TikTok personality Jelvis Pelvis has announced his new clothing line for fans to enjoy.

Tyrone-born Jordan Devine has become well known for his Elvis tribute act, singing and dancing like "The King of Rock and Roll" to the impress first on The X-Factor in 2016.

After breaking hearts when he announced a move to London, Jelvis was then back in Belfast this week and is treating fans to a new range of merchandise.

Jelvis Pelvis merch from Meanwhile in Ireland

The uber confident TikTok favourite has launched a brand new, top-of-the-range merch site.

The self-professed "Elvis Presley reincarnation", has announced his ‘Meanwhile In Ireland’ collection which will feature T-shirts, hoodies, mugs, and more.

Available in black or white, the T-shirts and hoodies depict three images of the main man doing his thing on the streets of Belfast, jiving, with his signature shades, sideburns, and all.