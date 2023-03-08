TikTok star and Elvis impersonator Jelvis Pelvis launches clothing line
Co Tyrone man Jordan Devine known far and wide for tribute act to The King of Rock and Roll
Belfast busker and TikTok personality Jelvis Pelvis has announced his new clothing line for fans to enjoy.
Tyrone-born Jordan Devine has become well known for his Elvis tribute act, singing and dancing like "The King of Rock and Roll" to the impress first on The X-Factor in 2016.
After breaking hearts when he announced a move to London, Jelvis was then back in Belfast this week and is treating fans to a new range of merchandise.
The uber confident TikTok favourite has launched a brand new, top-of-the-range merch site.
The self-professed "Elvis Presley reincarnation", has announced his ‘Meanwhile In Ireland’ collection which will feature T-shirts, hoodies, mugs, and more.
Available in black or white, the T-shirts and hoodies depict three images of the main man doing his thing on the streets of Belfast, jiving, with his signature shades, sideburns, and all.