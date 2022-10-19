Dust the cobwebs off your favourite costume and jump on your broomstick to Belfast Zoo for a FANG-tastic day of spooktacular schemes and say ‘Boo at the Zoo’. You and your little witches and wizards can enjoy a weekend of mischievous merriment for all the family, with a range of eerie activities including: petrifying pumpkin-decorating; freaky face-painting; spooky slime-making; enchanting animal meet and greets; and terrifying touch tables.

You can even watch the zoo animals tuck into pumpkin activities of their own as they enjoy some hall-zoo-ween enrichment at feeding times.

These activities will be available on Saturday October 29 and Sunday October 30, 10am until 4pm.

There will be lots to do at the Ulster American Folk Park this Halloween, including perusing a lot of pumpkin-headed scarecrows

Most Popular

For more event information, email [email protected] or call 028 9077 6277.

Halloween at Let’s Go Hydro

This year marks the 4th annual Halloween event at Let's Go Hydro when they transform their famous water sports resort into a Halloween party for children and adults alike.

The venue will close the water off and a giant display of inflatable pumpkins, witches, ghosts, and goblins will takeover.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Experience an intense, immersive, trip into The Dark at W5 that isn't for the faint-hearted (or children under the age of 12)

The usual camping grounds will be transformed into a massive Pumpkin Patch stocked with thousands of farm grown pumpkins. Get your photograph on a tractor, trailer and more.

With witches visiting the resort daily, be spooked by ghost stories, visit the pumpkin patch, toast s’mores, enjoy a short ride on a haycart, enjoy treats and more.

Additionally The Drive In Cinema is BACK with Horror WEEK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plus little ghouls and boys can trick or treat their way through the resort with a fancy-dress party on Halloween Night when their will also be a fireworks display.

Say 'boo!' at Belfast Zoo this Halloween

There will also be prizes for the 'Best Dressed', 'Funniest Costume' and the 'Most Scary' with up to £1,000 in Let's Go Hydro prizes.

Be sure not to miss the fireworks at 7:30pm sharp on Halloween Night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clike here for more information and booking.

Halloween at the Ulster American Folk Park

Enjoy Halloween at Ulster American Folk Park and experience age old traditions and folklore from 18th and 19th century Ulster.

Take a journey back in time for a truly traditional Halloween experience. See how the people of Ulster celebrated during the 18th and 19th century, taste old fashioned Halloween fayre, discover age old traditions and folklore and keep your eyes peeled… as you never know what you will find as you walk the park!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Opening hours: Saturday October 29, 11:00-17:00; Sunday October 30, 11am-5pm; Monday October 31, 10am-5pm. Book your general admission ticket to celebrate Halloween at Ulster American Folk Park here.

The Dark at W5

Don’t miss W5’s frightfully good offer this spooky season. Receive £5 off per ticket to their new scare experience, The Dark.

Thrill seekers searching for a spine-tingling adventure won’t want to miss W5’s new scare experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Dark will run every Saturday and Sunday throughout the month of October. Beginning on Wednesday October 26, the experience will run daily sessions until Sunday November 6.

Some background...

For many years scientists at the Wellsian Corporation have been working to unlock the secrets of ‘The Vortex’ - an energy tunnel on the edge of reality, and the secret to travelling through time! After making an incredible scientific breakthrough, Wellsian have been sending operatives back in time in a series of successful missions and are now ready to celebrate and share their success with the world.

On the big day, emotions are high and excitement soars as 12 lucky people board the specially constructed time pod and launch into the vortex. But excitement turns to horror, as a mysterious ‘shadow’ in the vortex sends the pod plummeting back to reality, crashing out of time into the shadowy back streets of Victorian Belfast. Surviving the crash, the travelers need to find their way to safety. Unfortunately for them, the pod isn’t the only thing to have escaped the Vortex, something is lurking in the shadows, hunting them in the dark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It might sound like a movie, or a game but The Dark is a live-action, immersive experience. This whole new way of storytelling puts you at the heart of the action. Instead of sitting, passively watching a story, you actually become part of it.

The experience features a unique blend of live actors, detailed sets, immersive soundscapes, lighting and special effects to create a new ‘total reality’ multisensory experience unlike anything ever seen in Northern Ireland.

This may be too intense for young children and is not recommended for children under the age of 12. Children under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

The Dark will take place in AMAZE, a high-tech immersive events space, located on Level 4 of W5. For further information and to book click here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Halloween Extravaganza at Crumlin Road Gaol

This Halloween join Crumlin Road Gaol for their most Spooktacular Halloween Event for Children of all ages and adults.

What better setting for your annual Halloween ‘Extravaganza’ Experience than a spooky haunted prison?

Crumlin Road Gaol's Halloween Extravaganza includes the Spooktacular Gaol Tour, the Pumpkin Puffer Train Ride and the main attraction – The Pumpkin Patch. You can also visit their Petting Farm and meet Larry the Alpaca, Lexi the miniature cow, Pappa the pig and all their farmyard friends, before finishing your fun-packed day at Crumlin's Live Interactive Halloween Musicals where the West End comes to North Belfast. The Petting Farm offers a traditional farm experience, providing interactive fun with a range of typical farmyard animals while for the live interactive Halloween musicals come sing, dance and spook along with some of your favourite halloween characters.

Advertisement Hide Ad