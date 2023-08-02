'Translink Sessions' has been launched by the transport provider to search for local, unsigned music talent in Northern Ireland.

Over 40 entries were received for the competition, however, a judging process was conducted which whittled the entries down to the final six acts.

The sextet will individually perform in a series of busking sessions across Translink's rail and bus stations this month, before the competition comes to a close in a live final at the Oh Yeah Music Centre in Belfast on August 30.

Voting has already opened for the Translink Sessions competition

The winner will be revealed via an online public vote which is now open.

The first finalist is Northern Irish indie/emo band Birches from the Armagh and Tyrone counties, who have quickly made a name for themselves around their home country with a smattering of well received singles.

Due to their success, the band have had the chance to play at shows across the UK in the likes of Southampton, Glasgow and London.

Singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Cora Harkin has also been shortlisted as she embarks on an already-busy 2023.

Her first official single was released earlier this year and she headlined a gig in the Nerve Centre, L/Derry and at summer festivals such as Dalfest. The teenager is comfortable performing a solo or acoustic set.

Guitarist Jack Devlin will be eyeing the prize as he continues his strong rise in popularity. The Newry native has travelled across Ireland to play in the likes of Sligo, Galway, Westport and Dublin.

Mr Devlin played outside gigs when doors had to be closed during the pandemic and he has a strong social media presence.

Max Sloan is an indie folk artist based in Belfast who started busking at 15 in the city centre and continues in a similar vein in his hometown of Newtownards.

He has supported local artists and several songs and covers can be found on major streaming platforms.

Niall McDowell is a queer folk and alt-country singer/songwriter from Belfast and his music has been described as "somewhere between a choirboy and a cowboy".

As part of a band, Niall has played in London after performing at the Home County Music and Art Festival.

Finally, Northern Irish/Ghanaian musician and Glastonbury icon from Belfast, Winnie Ama has a residency with Pirate Studios, where she was selected out of 5000 emerging artists, as well as being chosen to perform at Liverpool's Sound City Festival.

She headlined the BBC Introducing Stage at Latitude in 2022 and performed at this year's Glastonbury.

Speaking about the shortlist Sean McGreevy, at Translink who joined the judging panel said; “We are delighted with the six artists that have made our final, but it was no easy task to whittle it down from over 40 entries received, which only goes to highlight the depth of musical talent there is across Northern Ireland.