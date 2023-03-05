Tributes to popular country singer Joe E. Hamilton, who has died, aged 82
Warm tributes have been paid to highly popular Co Down country singer Joe E. Hamilton, who has died in hospital after an illness, aged 82.
Dromore man Joe. E was a prominent personality on the Northern Ireland entertainment scene for up to five decades, with his country band High Chapparal.
Joe E's speciality was his unique yodelling vocal talent, singing songs that echoed the musical repertoire of the great American country yodellers Slim Whitman and Eddy Arnold.
BBC Radio Ulster presenter Hugo Duncan said Joe. E. enjoyed a very high profile on the Ulster country music scene.
"Joe E. was always regarded as a polished entertainer and some of the songs he recorded - including When My Blue Moon Turns To Gold Again, She Taught Me How to Yodel, and Cattle Call - have stood the test of time.
"Not only was Joe E. a fine singer, but he is also a very proficient yodeller - the high notes were certainly never a problem for him", said Hugo.
Former showband leader and country singer Billy McFarland, from Ahoghill, said he was deeply saddened to hear of Joe E's death.
"We shared many stages across the country over many years. Joe E. was a great singer and showman and his yodelling added a unique dimension to his performances.. My condolences are extended to Joe's family," said Billy.
Senior News Letter journalist Billy Kennedy recalls his links with Joe E.
"Back in the 1980s and 1990s, I ran country shows in towns and villages across Northern Ireland - in packed town halls, church halls, Orange halls, civic centres and seaside venues in Portrush and Portstewart in the summer season. Joe E. and his High Chapparal band were among the more popular artistes on these shows, held for charitable and church causes.
"On stage Joe E, fronting his four-piece country band, was totally professional with audiences particularly enjoying his yodelling spots.
"On several shows I was involved in, Joe E. and his band backed George Hamilton IV, from Nashville and the Alexander Brothers and Anne Williamson from Scotland.
"My sympathy is extended to Joe E's' family.”
Joe. E, who lived in Banbridge, is survived by a daughter Lesley and son Richard. His funeral service will be held in Dromore Church of Ireland Cathedral on Tuesday March 7 at 1pm, followed by committal in Banbridge new cemetery.