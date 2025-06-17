TV star Kim Woodburn, who rose to fame presenting How Clean Is Your House?, has died at the age of 83 following a short illness, her manager said.

Woodburn also appeared in Celebrity Big Brother in 2017 and was among the line-up for E4's Celebrity Cooking School in 2022.

A statement said: "It is with immense sadness that we let you know our beloved Kim Woodburn passed away yesterday following a short illness.

"Kim was an incredibly kind, caring, charismatic and strong person.

"Her husband, Peter, is heartbroken at the loss of his soulmate.

"We are so proud of the amazing things Kim achieved in her life and career.

"We kindly ask that Kim's husband and close friends are given the time and privacy they need to grieve.

"We will not be releasing any further details."

In Channel 4 show How Clean Is Your House?, along with her sidekick Aggie MacKenzie , Woodburn would visit dirty homes and proceed to clean them, sharing tips as they went.

The highly camp show, with its dramatic music and Woodburn's scolding of the offending homeowners, proved a huge hit, turning the pair into overnight stars.

The show, which ran from 2003 to 2009, led to book deals and other endorsements, with Woodburn appearing on various reality shows.

She finished in third place on Celebrity Big Brother after Loose Women star Coleen Nolan was crowned the winner, beating Irish pop twins Jedward to the top spot.

The cleaning guru was regularly challenged over her angry outbursts and controversial attitude during her time in the house.

During 2009's I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! she was among the final three left in the jungle, with TV chef Gino D'Acampo crowned the winner.

She had spats with several campmates, retired boxer Joe Bugner in particular, though the pair later bonded.

But she also took on some stomach-churning tasks in the jungle, chomping down on a kangaroo's testicle during the Tuck Shop challenge as campmate Katie Price could only look on.

She also managed to down a witchetty grub smoothie in a cocktails trial, after vomiting it back up on the first attempt.

Her autobiography titled Unbeaten: The Story Of My Brutal Childhood was published in 2006.

She described a miserable childhood spent living between her parents, a succession of children's homes and a convent, before making an escape just before her 16th birthday.