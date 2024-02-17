Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Tim Webb from Portadown benefitted from a band event to raise money to get him a new set of wheels.

Since then, he has organised two further gatherings as local charities have gained funds from his 'Webber's Wheels' events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fourth instalment is set to take place this evening (February 17) at Loughgall Football Club from 7pm to late, as the Air Ambulance NI and British Red Cross are set to be the beneficiaries from all funds that are raised.

Tim Webb (left) will be hoping his event will raise funds for the Air Ambulance NI and British Red Cross

Tim said he had around seven bands on the programme for the event, along with pipers, world-champion junior drummers, followed by silver and accordion.

"Webber's Wheels started as a band event by my friends to get me a new wheelchair just before the pandemic started," he said.

"We had no expectations about what we could raise but we raised enough for a new wheelchair, plus plenty more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was then a huge success in the second and third events, and people have been asking if it's going to happen again so that shows how much those who attend enjoy it.

"We have decided to have another go at it and it's a £5 entry at the door at Loughgall FC and we kindly ask those attending to donate raffle prizes or to the charities themselves if possible."

The 34-year-old, who was born with spina bifida and hydrocephalus and as a result has been in a wheelchair all his life, was given a special accolade by boyhood club Rangers for his unwavering support and fundraising efforts in 2023.

The special recognition was bestowed on Tim after selling ‘Wheelchair Loyal’ badges which raised over £2,500 for the Rangers Charity Foundation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yet again Tim's selflessness to fundraise for charities will be in full flow tonight.

"I know people who work for the British Red Cross and they were delighted that we are raising funds for them," he continued.

"The Air Ambulance provides a vital service all over Northern Ireland and you just never know when you might need it.

"The event is open to everyone and I'm sure there will be plenty of laughs.