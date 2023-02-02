Mixing guitar-driven hooks with a dancey, electronic polish, Northern Ireland's Two Door Cinema Club first gained attention with 2010's Tourist History and singles like What You Know, and Something Good Can Work. The album saw the band cement a global following and they have since produced a hat trick of records of equal merit and success: Beacon (2012), Gameshow (2016) and False Alarm (2019); each scoring Top 10 positions in the official charts of the UK.

September 2022 saw Two Door Cinema Club release their fifth studio album ‘Keep On Smiling’. iIt was written and produced by the band both during and coming out of lockdown. The record recaptures what originally propelled the group into the mainstream consciousness, and a legacy as one of the UK’s most enduring and beloved bands.

Tickets for the Belfast gig go on sale Friday February 3 at 10am and will be available from www.ticketmaster.ie.