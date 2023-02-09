Two Door Cinema Club have announce a third and final Belfast show at the Telegraph Building in Belfast on Tuesday 11 April with tickets now on sale via Ticketmaster.

Mixing guitar-driven hooks with a dancey, electronic polish, Northern Ireland's Two Door Cinema Club first gained attention with 2010's Tourist History and singles like What You Know, Something Good Can Work and Undercover Martyn. The album saw the band cement a global following and they have since produced a hat trick of records of equal merit and success: Beacon (2012), Gameshow (2016) and False Alarm (2019); each scoring Top 10 positions in the official charts of the UK.

September 2022 saw Two Door Cinema Club release their critically acclaimed fifth studio album ‘Keep On Smiling’. Adopting a freer, more collaborative approach to the creative process it was written and produced by the band both during and coming out of lockdown, with additional production from Jacknife Lee and Dan Grech Marguerat. The record recaptures what originally propelled the group into the mainstream consciousness, and a legacy as one of the UK’s most enduring and beloved bands.

Two Door Cinema Club are very much in demand at the moment

