Cementing her reputation as the Queen of Dance music, Becky Hill’s Top 10 debut album Only Honest On The Weekend, saw her score five Official Chart Top 40 singles and bring her BPI certification total to 9 x platinum, 4 x gold and 1 x silver.Becky Hill doesn’t do rules. A hit machine since her teens, the pop powerhouse has forged her own particular path to fame. As successful as a songwriter as she is as an artist, as fierce behind the scenes as she is on stage and as credible as she is commercial, the 27-year-old has become one of Britain’s most successful musicians entirely on her own terms.With an irrefutable aptitude for writing chart-smashing pop songs and a reputation as a pioneer in the electronic music scene, Becky Hill is one of Britain’s most in-demand musical exports. She has over 180 songs registered with ASCAP - no mean feat, considering only 17% of PRS for Music's registered songwriters are female - and an impressive string of hits to her name. Having written and performed on 13 singles which charted in the Top 40 of the UK Official Singles Chart (including four top 10 singles and one number one, Becky has now amassed over 3.2 billion total global streams and over 17 million monthly listeners on Spotify.