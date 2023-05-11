The UK's Eurovision entry Mae Muller has revealed King Charles III is a fan of the competition as she rehearsed for the upcoming Grand Final on Wednesday (May 10).

However, despite gaining the support of Royalty, 1981 winner and former Bucks Fizz member Jay Aston has admitted that she doesn't think the glamorous popstress hopeful, 25, will win.

Performing at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, Mae donned flared toursers with a black jumpsuit featuring a mesh waist panel for the dress rehearsal.

King Charles, 74, chatted to Mae at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool last month and told her he will be 'egging [her] on' as she battles against 36 other nations to be crowned winner.

As he stood beside Queen Camilla following their official opening of the Eurovision stage where this year's contest will be held on May 13, he wished her good luck.

Camilla, 65, added: ‘no nul points!’ - a reference to her wish that Mae would not repeat some of the UK's past Eurovision flops.

Mae said her meeting with the King and Queen was “chill” but also so surreal that she wasn’t sure what to say and did not know how to follow protocol on meeting Royalty.

Joining The Rebecca Judd Show on Apple Music 1, Mae excitedly said of the meeting: “It was just quite nice, him and Camilla. I can't even remember what they said now, it was a bit of a blackout, but they just were wishing me good luck and that they'd be watching from home.

“What was weird is seeing someone who you know their face so well, but then looking at him in real life, I was like, ‘Oh my God, you're real. That's so weird. That's so odd.’"

"I've never met a royal before, so I was like, "What do I do? Do I curtsy? Is that a thing still? What do I address them as?" I just didn't know.

"I thought I'd watched enough of The Crown to be up to date,'" she joked.

UK Eurovision entrant Mae Muller pictured during rehearsals ahead of the Grand Final on May 13. The hopeful reveals that she has received Royal approval from King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla

Muller added: “It was quite chill and it did feel, despite it not being normal at all, it did feel just quite natural and organic.”

Despite garnering the support of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla, Bucks Fizz member Jay Aston gave her rather negative predictions on Mae’s chances of winning to Sky Bingo.

She said: “I wish Mae all the luck, but I don’t think it’s a winner if I’ve got to be honest. I think she’ll do really well, hopefully top five, but I don’t think she’ll win unless something amazing happens on the night.

"Sometimes, someone can just sort of be around fourth or fifth and then something just happens on the night, which is always unforeseen, and that usually gets reflected in the public vote.

"Sweden is the favourite and should remain so. For me, that’s the one that stands out because she’s done it before - Loreen, the Swedish entry.