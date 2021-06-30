Ulster American Folk Park to celebrate American Indepence Day this weekend

Events include a reading of the Declaration of Independence

The Ulster American Folk Park allows visitors to embark on a journey back in time from the Old World of Ulster to a New World on the American frontier.

Its annual American Independence celebrations mark the Declaration of Independence of the United States, immersing visitors in one of American history’s most significant moments.

The celebrations will include dramatic re-enactments of the reading of the Declaration of Independence and engagement with characters from the American frontier. Soldiers from the American Revolutionary War will display their skills and

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

drills, while ‘Fur Trappers’ and ‘Traders’ will abound with their stories and wares, fresh from the Rocky Mountains.

Visitors will also be treated to Punch and Judy Shows and traditional American games, whilst tasting seasonal pioneer treats.

In line with government advice and public health guidelines, the museum has carried out a COVID-19 risk assessment and has put the required safety processes in place.

John-Paul Coyle, visitor services manager at Ulster American Folk Park, said: “We are taking every precaution to offer visitors a safe and enjoyable immersive experience with us and we are looking forward to welcoming visitors for a fantastic weekend which will be jam-packed with activities for all ages.”