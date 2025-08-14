This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

From album mispresses to an actual, functional scooter - here’s five weird, wonderful and incredibly valuable pieces of music memorabilia

Looking for that one piece of music memorabilia to really show off to friends and family?

Be it album misprints, autographs from members of a hallowed UK rock act, or a scooter representing ‘Girl Power,’ there are a few items out there.

Here are five weirdly wonderful, and incredibly expensive, pieces of music memorabilia that you can buy - for a pretty penny.

For those of you who are flush with cash - and we mean, very flush - and the numerous vinyl, compact discs, and cassette tapes are still not quite that high value item you’re looking for, then perhaps SeatPick can be of some assistance?

The ticketing company have taken a look across the annuls of the internet to find out what some of the more eccentric (for lack of a better word) high value items from the world of music, with some set to cost you as much for shipping as, say, a copy of Black Sabbath’s first album - as an estimation.

If vinyl, CDs and cassettes are not your thing, perhaps one of these five unusual and highly valuable pieces of music memorabilia could be of interest instead? | Recordmecca/Getty Images/Canva

Each item has a particular backstory to it, be it demands that someone be ‘front-and-centre’ on an album cover, to legal dramas regarding a deal involving vehicle sponsorship, which SeatPick believe only adds value to the items in question.

So what are some of the most valuable pieces of music memorabilia you can buy this year, and how much are you going to have to squirrel away to own them?

What are some of the most valuable pieces of music memorabilia in 2025?

Pink Floyd: The "Animals" Mispress LP (£16,977.00)

This 1977 UK first issue of Pink Floyd's iconic album, ‘Animals,’ with a rare and unique misprint on the cover. The mispress features a distinct, unintended "white balloon" with "white paint drops," a printing error that makes it one of a kind.

Standard first pressings of ‘Animals’ are valuable in their own right, but this particular item is a collector's dream. The printing error is so unusual that it's believed only a handful were ever made, with most likely being destroyed before they could be sold. Its scarcity and the fact that it was never officially available make it an incredibly rare piece of music history.

Led Zeppelin: Signed Poster by All Four Original Members (£13,085.68)

While individual autographs from the surviving members (Plant, Page, and Jones) are common, the presence of John Bonham's signature makes any item a high-value collector's piece.

Bonham's untimely death in 1980 makes his signature incredibly rare, and a piece signed by the entire original lineup is considered a "holy grail" for collectors. Its value is a testament to the band's legendary status and the difficulty of acquiring a complete set of signatures.

Fleetwood Mac: Original "Tusk" Album Cover Artwork (£5,558.44)

Coming off the monumental success of Rumours, Fleetwood Mac, led by Lindsey Buckingham, was determined to create something completely different. The resulting album, Tusk, was a sprawling, experimental, and incredibly expensive project.

The cover art reflects this rebellious spirit. The band opted against a slick, commercial look, instead using a spontaneous photo of a dog that, according to lore, earned the ire of Stevie Nicks, who was promised a cover photo of herself.

This item is not a mass-produced poster or a copy; it's the authentic, physical piece of art created for the album's release. It's a direct link to the band's creative and tumultuous process during one of the most artistically daring periods of their career. Owning this original artwork is owning a piece of a legendary and often misunderstood moment in pop culture.

Genesis: "A History..." Rockumentary Poster (£3,705.63)

The value of this poster lies in its scarcity and the specific era it represents. Unlike general tour posters or album art, this item is tied to a niche piece of media from the band's past. The high price tag suggests this isn't a widely available promotional item, but rather a rare, possibly limited-edition, original piece.

Items like this are highly sought after by dedicated collectors who want to tell a more detailed story of a band's legacy. This poster is a tangible artefact from a time when documentaries like these were a burgeoning format for music promotion.

It captures a snapshot of Genesis's history, covering both the Peter Gabriel and Phil Collins eras, making it a unique and comprehensive collectable for die-hard fans.

Spice Girls: Collectable Aprilia Sonic 50cc Scooter (£3,061.58)

The Spice Girls' large-scale piece of merchandise might have looked fun, but the subsequent legal battle was anything but. | Getty Images

This item is an example of how merchandise can become a valuable piece of pop culture history. The scooter is not just a mode of transportation but a relic of the "Girl Power" era.

Its value is driven by nostalgia, its connection to one of the biggest pop groups of the decade, and the fact that it's a tangible, large-scale piece of music merchandising, making it a unique and fun collectable.

The scooter's value is also tied to a high-profile legal dispute: the manufacturer, Aprilia, sued the group after Geri Halliwell's sudden departure, claiming the five-member image was central to the deal. A court ruled in favour of Aprilia, citing that the band misrepresented themselves by not disclosing Geri's imminent departure, making the scooter a unique piece of both music and legal history.