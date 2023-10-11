Van Morrison has announced two intimate launch shows for his new album next month.

Van Morrison's 45th studio album "Accentuate the Positive" is described as an "electrifying homage to rock ‘n’ roll". The star will play two intimate gigs at the Limelight in Belfast on November 4 and 5, 2023

"Accentuate the Positive" is the star's 45th studio album and is described as an "electrifying homage to rock ‘n’ roll".

Growing up in Belfast shortly after World War II, Van was inspired by the sounds of 20th century blues and rock ‘n’ roll. Listening to artists such as Fats Domino, Chuck Berry and The Everly Brothers, it wasn’t long until Van was reinterpreting these sounds with his own band in hometown venues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Several decades later, Van now revisits the genre by reimagining some of his personal favourites for Accentuate The Positive.

Most Popular

Van’s inimitable voice, combined with superb arrangements, brings a fresh zeal to such songs as ‘Lonesome Train’, ‘Shakin’ All Over’ and ‘Flip, Flop and Fly’.

Van said: "Rock ‘n’ roll is about simplicity, sincerity and expressive power and there’s no way you can get away from that. That’s why it’s good and that’s why it’s lasted. It’s spirit music."

Accentuate The Positive will be released on digital/streaming formats, double-CD, black double-vinyl and blue double-vinyl on November 3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Van's intimate gigs will take place at the Limelight in Belfast on Saturday, November 4 and Sunday, November 5. Doors open at 6.30pm and the venue will be fully seated.