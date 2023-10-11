News you can trust since 1737
Van Morrison announces two intimate shows to launch new album 'Accentuate the Positive'; details on dates, venue, timings and how to book tickets

Van Morrison has announced two intimate launch shows for his new album next month.
By Roderick McMurray
Published 11th Oct 2023, 12:42 BST
"Accentuate the Positive" is the star's 45th studio album and is described as an "electrifying homage to rock ‘n’ roll".

Growing up in Belfast shortly after World War II, Van was inspired by the sounds of 20th century blues and rock ‘n’ roll. Listening to artists such as Fats Domino, Chuck Berry and The Everly Brothers, it wasn’t long until Van was reinterpreting these sounds with his own band in hometown venues.

Several decades later, Van now revisits the genre by reimagining some of his personal favourites for Accentuate The Positive.

    Van’s inimitable voice, combined with superb arrangements, brings a fresh zeal to such songs as ‘Lonesome Train’, ‘Shakin’ All Over’ and ‘Flip, Flop and Fly’.

    Van said: "Rock ‘n’ roll is about simplicity, sincerity and expressive power and there’s no way you can get away from that. That’s why it’s good and that’s why it’s lasted. It’s spirit music."

    Accentuate The Positive will be released on digital/streaming formats, double-CD, black double-vinyl and blue double-vinyl on November 3.

    Van's intimate gigs will take place at the Limelight in Belfast on Saturday, November 4 and Sunday, November 5. Doors open at 6.30pm and the venue will be fully seated.

    Tickets go on sale this Friday (October 13) at 10am via ticketmaster.ie

