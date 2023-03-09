Vinny and Cate will be inviting listeners to take some ‘me’ time at teatime and indulge in 90 minutes of fun and fabulosity.

The pair will be will shaking off the day every Monday – Thursday from 6pm with a sparkling mix of top tunes, chat and entertaining interviews with a range of famous names.

Vinny said: “I can’t wait to get the programme up and running, it’s going to be brilliant craic. We’ve pretty much been given a blank canvas and we’re planning to bring plenty of colour and chaos to early evenings on BBC Radio Ulster - and Cate is the perfect partner in crime. It’ll be more a case of winding each other up than any winding down for the evening.”

Cate Conway and Vinny Hurrell are looking forward to presenting their fabulous new show

Cate sayid “This is going to be so much fun. Developing this programme with Vinny has been an absolute blast and I hope listeners will come and join us for some giggles and gossip. I love meeting new people and getting to know them, so there will be chat and conversation with celebrities and the like. And we have a bit of a free reign over the music, so expect some pure pop bangers to get your evenings underway.”

The new programme is part of a wider refresh of BBC Radio Ulster’s evening and weekend schedule.

Specialist music programmes remain at the heart of it all.

Ralph McLean will now present his popular music shows Monday to Wednesday from 8-10pm.

The Late Show With Eve Blair will be extended to two hours, broadcasting from 10pm-midnight every Monday to Thursday.

The Ticket, with Kathy Clugston, will have a new Friday afternoon slot between 3-4pm, helping listeners plan their weekend.

It will include news and information about what’s happening in the world of arts and entertainment, reviews, previews and guest interviews.

Weekend listening on BBC Radio Ulster will get underway on Friday evenings with a new line-up of great music programmes and well-known presenters.

Across The Line Introducing with Gemma Bradley moves to a new early evening slot each Friday between 6pm-7pm.

And there’ll be more brilliantly curated music from Stephen McCauley in a brand new three hour programme from 7-10pm that will feature new music from local and international acts and live performances.

Friday nights will then reach a perfect musical conclusion with The Mickey Bradley Record Show from 10pm until midnight.

Many of the music programmes throughout the week will be produced from BBC Foyle.

Saturday With John Toal is extended by an hour, broadcasting from 11am-1pm on Saturdays, while Phil Taggart’s high-energy House Party will have a new slot on Saturday evenings from 6-8pm, followed by Folk Club with Lynette Fay, 8-10pm.

Morning Service each Sunday morning will now begin at 10am and will be followed by Thought for the Week, presented by Audrey Carville.

Countryside, with Nicola Weir, builds on the success of Farming Matters, revelling in all things rural and moves to a new Sunday afternoon slot between 2-3pm. It will be followed by The Culture Café from 3-4pm with Marie Louise Muir.