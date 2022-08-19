‘We haven’t stop laughing since Feile mural kicked off’ say Irish rap trio Kneecap

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In an interview with the Guardian, Kneecap, who perform almost exclusively in Irish, said the mural depicting a burning police Land Rover with the message ‘The RUC aren’t welcome’ (in Irish) was just a “piece of art”.

They also said they have fans from all sides of the community in NI, adding that they attended the Twelfth celebrations on the Sandy Row and were well received.

Both UUP leader Doug Beattie and Alliance leader Naomi Long said the mural was “grooming” young people into sectarian hatred.

Irish language rap group Kneecap's mural of a burning police Land Rover on Hawthorn Street in Belfast. There have been calls for political leadership after a series of incidents across the weekend, including pro-IRA chants at a concert in west Belfast. Photo by Liam McBurney/PA

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MCs Moglai Bap told the Guardian: “Anti-police sentiment has been longstanding in the hip-hop community. This isn’t new. We didn’t burn a police Land Rover, we painted one.

“Some people are more worried about a piece of art than the effigies of real politicians hanging off bonfires. We don’t want to be fighting or advocating violence. We want people to be thinking.”

Of the unveiling of the mural at Hawthorn Bar off the Falls Road, he said: “We left for Europe the day after it all kicked off. We haven’t stopped laughing.”