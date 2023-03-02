The first ever Belfast Equinox event will take place at the Titanic Quarter, Belfast on Saturday March 25 from 5pm to 8pm to celebrate the arrival of the Spring Equinox in the city.

Belfast City Council has joined forces with Belfast Mela producers ArtsEkta to stage this unique free event, which is expected to attract hundreds of people to the Belfast Harbour Marina for an enchanted evening of mythology, for people of all ages to enjoy.

Belfast Equinox will involve an immersive, cross-cultural storytelling experiences developed with citizens from across the city who have been working with ArtsEkta in diverse music, dance and art workshops.

Performers prepare for the fabulous Belfast Equinox event set to incorporate a plethora of entertainment

The Equinox story will commence with a striking procession bringing to life the elements of Earth, Water, Air and Fire with dance, fire, costume and music to officially welcome the arrival of Spring.

Renowned storyteller Peter Chand will then weave together an exciting evening of magical music, dramatic dance and talented theatrical performances on stage representing cultures from India, Persia, Japan and Ireland. Creative workshops will surround the marina’s water’s edge encouraging people to take part and learn new skills to create their very own Spring Equinox themed memories while the aroma of the various food vendors on site tempts visitors to try new dishes.

The spectacle will then draw to a spectacular close with the lighting of the Equinox Fire and launch of a Half Moon, Half Sun illumination at the Belfast Harbour Marina just before 8pm.