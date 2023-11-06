Peter Corry has unveiled an exciting line-up for this year's eagerly awaited Christmas at the Cathedral, including star of both Broadway and the West End, Rachel Tucker, as a special guest.

Rachel will take to the stage alongside Peter Corry at St Anne’s Cathedral on December 15 and 16, and will be joined by an ensemble of local talent, encompassing both seasoned professionals and rising stars of the stage. Among them is the Northern Ireland Young Musician of the Year, Evie Mills who at just 17 years old, is a young musician with an exciting future ahead of her.

This almost sold-out event has three shows over a two-day period and has been created by Peter Corry Productions.

Peter said it has become one of the highlights of his busy calendar.

“Along with ‘Thank you for the Musicals’ which I’m delighted to say returns next year, I absolutely adore producing and performing in Christmas at the Cathedral, this show is magical, and I get to perform alongside incredible artists. In the past we’ve had The Celtic Tenors, Barbara Dickson, Ian McElhinney and now I look forward to spoiling audiences with this year’s performers. Rachel is such a well-established and huge star of the West End and Broadway and her stunning voice will be exceptional to hear in the incredible surroundings of the cathedral. Evie is an exciting new talent and I am confident she will have the audience in the palm of her hand.

"Alongside Evie and Rachel, we have of course lots more talented and familiar faces and there will be plenty of fun and surprises throughout the show. I always strive to do something different and unique, and I am confident that this year will deliver an enjoyable production, filled with festive songs and beautiful music for everyone to enjoy.”

Rachel, currently starring on the West End in Sunset Boulevard where she shares the role of Norma with Nicole Scherzinger, is excited about returning to her hometown of Belfast to perform for the first time in a very long time and has a very special reason why St Anne’s holds a special place in her heart.

“I married my husband here and it is such a truly beautiful location that really lends itself to the festive feel of the event. It’s been a long time since I performed at home and the home crowd is always incredible, the people of Northern Ireland always bring a special buzz to a show, and I get the bonus of catching up with good friends and family while I am here.”

The evening will be musically directed by maestro, Ashley Fulton, and there will also be a special an appearance from the talented performers of the BSPA Voices and the Adoro choir.

And after a sell-out tour last year Peter is once again bringing back his much-loved show ‘Thank you for the Musicals’ which will tour Northern Ireland in February and March, 2024. The show opens with four shows at the MAC and tours Northern Ireland throughout March, tickets will sell out fast and are on sale now.