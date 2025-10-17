Westlife are back at the SSE Arena next year to extend their record-breaking run of shows.

The beloved boyband is already the act who has performed the most shows at the city’s SSE Arena – and they’re now to make that record even tougher to beat, as in one year’s time they’re coming back for a round of 25th anniversary shows.

Announced today, their new dates will bring the total number of performances at the venue to 72, a historic milestone that no other artist has come close to matching.

The global pop kings will perform their greatest hits including ‘Swear It Again’, ‘Flying Without Wings’ and ‘You Raise Me Up’, alongside fan favourites from across their catalogue. Fans can expect a euphoric, hit-packed set spanning the band’s remarkable career.

The band perform three Belfast dates as part of their 25th anniversary world tour.

Shane, Nicky, and Kian of Westlife said: “Belfast has always held a special place in our hearts. The crowds here are unbelievable, the atmosphere is like nowhere else in the world. To be returning for our 25th anniversary and to extend our record-breaking run at the SSE Arena is an amazing feeling. We can’t wait to see everyone again next October.”

The band hits Belfast on October 27, 28 and 29 next year. The first two dates are fully seated, while the last is a mix of seated and standing. Tickets go on general sale on Thursday next week from ticketmaster.ie, with a pre-sale beginning on Monday.