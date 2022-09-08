Oganised by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, with support from Tourism NI, The NI International Air Show is a flagship event in the Northern Ireland calendar, hosted within the popular Causeway Coastal Route.

The New NI International Air Show for 2022 takes place this weekend (September 10-11) and will provide an enhanced viewing experience for spectators and increased exhibition viewings.The Coastal lands between Portrush and Portstewart will host ground attractions and spectators. The ground layout is more extensive, with multiple viewing points along the three mile stretch of the Borough's coastline.

This year's programme will include big impact aircraft, civilian aircraft, RAF and Naval assets, static displays from the armed forces and the Ulster Aviation Society.

The Wildcat Aerobatics at a previous International Air Show

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

NI Opera’s La Traviata arrives at Belfast’s Grand Opera House, September 10-17.

Join Northern Ireland Opera as they present a brand-new production of one of the most popular operas of all time: the much-loved and cherished La Traviata by Giuseppe Verdi.

La Traviata tells the tragic love story of the beautiful courtesan Violetta Valéry and the romantic Alfredo Germont. After falling hopelessly in love the two leave the dizzying heights of Paris society for the country, but their relationship threatens to shame Alfredo’s family name. His father confronts Violetta and demands that she leaves Alfredo. In a desperate act of self-sacrifice, Violetta agrees, but her decision has terrible consequences.

See new play The Gap Year at the Lyric Theatre, Belfast, from now until September 25

A journey of craic, coffee shops and self-discovery at 60 is promised in this laugh-a-minute play from Belfast playwright Clare McMahon, co-creative of Commedia or Errors and a graduate of the LirAcademy’s MFA in playwrighting currently under commission with Kabosh Theatre.

Newly widowed Kate, childminder-in-chief Roisin and their best friend Oonagh have decided enough is enough. Life is too short, they’re going to follow in their children’s footsteps and take a Gap Year. Thailand? Down Under? No, they’re visiting every county in Ireland - sure there's a few they’ve never even heard of!

Get set as three women in their 60s go on the adventure of a lifetime.

Visit lyrictheatre.co.uk.

Take a ‘Derry Girls’ Tour’ through the Maiden City

Created and written by Lisa McGee, ‘Derry Girls’ is the smash-hit, laugh-a-minute Channel 4 and Netflix comedy TV series that’s captured the hearts of fans across the world and stars a panoply of stars including Saoirse Monica Jackson, Jamie-Lee O’Donnell, Ian McElhinney, Kevin McAleer, Tommy Tiernan and (gasp) even Liam Neeson who moonlighted as an RUC officer in the third and final series.

On this tour, follow your guide through the streets of Stroke City and visit sites made famous in the show such as the Walls, Uncle Dennis’s Wee Shop, The Guildhall, Free Derry Corner, Pump Street and St Eugene’s Cathedral. Along the way, hear tales and stories from behind the scenes, and gain insight into the filming and production of the popular show which could yet name Best Comedy Series at the National Television Awards.

Find out all about our solar system at Armagh Planetarium

Have you ever wondered what is in our Solar System? In this brand new interactive show, produced by the Armagh Observatory and Planetarium, you can sit back, relax and enjoy an out of this world tour of the Solar System we call home. See the planets up close, safely gaze at the Sun, and let your presenter guide you to where you want to go!

Your dome show ticket includes exhibition entry. You can arrive before your dome show time to do exhibitions or explore after your show. Book more than one dome show and receive 20% discount.

To use offline codes/vouchers please call the box office on 028 37523689 during opening hours. Visit www.armagh.space.

Take a photography course in Co Tyrone

Why not hone your expertise behind the camera with a six-week beginners photography course to be held for six weeks commencing on Tuesday September 13 at Artfunkle Studios, Dungannon, 7-9pm. There are limited spaces available and students will spend five weeks in the classroom and one practical week on location.

There will be a dedicated Facebook Group for the duration of the course to support the learning process and the weekly challenges set by the course tutor.You will receive a certificate on completion of the course, and who knows, you may end up giving Annie Leibovitz a run for her money by the end.

To book your place visit www.artfunkle.co.uk.

Take time to celebrate the glorious surf off the North Coast

Celebrating the glorious waves we see off the North Coast, where fearless surfers like writer and Game of Thrones star Al Mennie brave the huge arcs of water emerging from the Atlantic Ocean atop their surfing boards, the spindrift failing to obstruct his peak position atop his trusty board, the Celtic Wave Exhibition is a look at the history of the sport in one of Northern Ireland’s most beauteous regions.

The love for braving the surf began in the 1960s.

Celtic Wave includes interviews with some of the most talented surfers such as the aforementioned Al Mennie, Andrew Hill and Gemma Gillespie. Other objects related to surfing featured in the exhibition include surf clothing, surfboards designed by local shapers and posters created by legendary surfer Barry Britton.