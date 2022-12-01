LadBaby is still the odds-on favourite to bag his fourth Christmas Number one this year, despite Three Lions' popularity surging after England reached the knockout rounds of the World Cup.

William Hill are pricing the YouTuber as the 5-6 favourite to be top spot again this year, but the Baddiel, Skinner and the Lightning Seeds classic track isn’t far behind at 7-2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The football anthems odds may continue to shorten the further England progress in the 2022 World Cup, falling slightly from 4-1 to 7-2 after they booked their place in the knockout rounds this week, comfortably beating Wales 3-0.

YouTuber LadBaby has been Christmas Number One for the past three years in a row

Most Popular

Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi is third favourite at 6-1 after releasing new music this year following a short break.

After Capaldi, there is a departure from traditional musicians in the running, with comedian Jason Manford and boxer Tyson Fury rounding off the top five in the odds race.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manford released his track ‘Assembly Bangers’ and is amazed at the success it has had so far.

He is priced at 8-1, while Heavy-Weight champ Fury is behind him at 10-1 with his version of Neil Diamond’s classic ‘Sweet Caroline’ which he released in aid of mental health charities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking of Diamond, he also makes the list, just after Fury at 12-1 with the original version of the song.

That may be down to the timing of the World Cup, with England fans adopting the song as an unofficial anthem since the last Euros tournament.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The usual suspects of Elton John (14-1), Michael Buble and Ed Sheeran (both 16-1) follow Diamond in the odds market.

Commenting on the Christmas Number One odds market, William Hill spokesperson Lee Phelps said; “It will be a very interesting chart race this year, with the unconventional timing of the World Cup meaning a lot of football-related songs are in the mix.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A lot of it depends on how far England progress in the tournament. If they do manage to go all the way and bring football home, it is likely to mean Three Lions will be the favourite to top the charts.”