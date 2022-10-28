In the 19th century, when a lot of Irish and British people immigrated to the United States, they brought the Halloween tradition of using vegetables to scare the spirits away. In America, the new immigrant population discovered a new vegetable, the pumpkin, which is harvested in autumn, and began using it to scare the evil spirits.

Nowdays we see them on people’s porches for Hallowen with scary faces carved and a candle flickering inside.

This practice likely stemmed from the superstitions and strict religious practices of yesteryear, when the Anglo-Irish population settled in the US, taking their lantern-making practices with them.

Anglo-Irish immigrants to America in the 19th century, who used to carve turnips, beetroots or even potatoes and leave them outside at Halloween to drive evil spirits away, started the tradition of making a jack'o lantern pumpkin

What is the true meaning of Halloween?

"Hallow" — or holy person — refers to the saints celebrated on All Saints' Day, which is November 1. The "een" part of the word is a contraction of "eve" — or evening before. So basically, Halloween is just an old-fashioned way of saying "the night before All Saints' Day" — also called Hallowmas or All Hallows' Day.

The term “jack-o’-lantern” refers to the spooky flickering of the candle flame inside. The candlelight reminded people of the flickering lights that appear and disappear over swamps and bogs, referred to as “will-o’-the-wisps” or “jack-o’-lanterns.”

How to carve the perfect pumpkin…

Look for a firm, solid pumpkin with no soft spots, cuts or other damaged areas (dry callused areas are OK).

Check all surfaces and especially around the base of the stem and on the bottom. Oh, and while the stem may look like a carrying handle, avoid toting the pumpkin around by it as it may break off, leaving a nasty, rot-prone gash. Instead, pick your pumpkin up from the sides or bottom with both hands.

Select a mature pumpkin. You can tell a mature pumpkin by its thick, puncture-resistant skin. (If you can cut the skin with your fingernail it isn’t ripe, and it won’t last long, so look for another pumpkin.)

1. Use a sharp serrated knife to cut off the crown.

2. Using a large serving spoon, scoop out the seeds and fibres and discard. Then remove some of the flesh. Try roasted pumpkin seeds recipe for a tasty snack.

3. With a marker pen, draw a simple outline of a face on the pumpkin. Use a small serrated knife to cut out the eyes, nose and mouth. Always cut away from you in case the knife slips.

4. Pop a tea light inside the pumpkin, light it, replace the crown and leave on your front porch in time for Halloween. If you keep them inside a glass holder, they are less likely to blow out on a windy evening.

Be sure to treat all lighted candles with respect, keeping them away from anything that could catch fire, and extinguish them when you can’t keep an eye on them.

