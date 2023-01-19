The Special Consensus Bluegrass Band from Chicago is grounded in a deep appreciation and understanding of Bluegrass music, whilst utilising the innovations of today.

Evolving over four decades, they have released 20 albums, received six IBMA awards and had two Grammy nominations.

Alongside band founder Greg Cahill’s unique banjo playing, Greg Blake (guitar), Dan Eubanks (double bass) and Michael Prewitt (mandolin) effortlessly support each other.

Special Consensus are set to perform at Armagh's Market Place Theatre

Whether it’s a jazzy instrumental or a Bluegrass classic delivered with four-part vocal harmony, these talented musicians manage to follow their creative desires without straying too far from their roots.

Their latest release received five 2020 IBMA nominations and the title song ‘Chicago Barn Dance’ received the 2020 IBMA Song of the Year Award.

