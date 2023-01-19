World-class Bluegrass music on offer at the Market Place Theatre
The Special Consensus band from Chicago is critically acclaimed
The Special Consensus Bluegrass Band from Chicago is grounded in a deep appreciation and understanding of Bluegrass music, whilst utilising the innovations of today.
Evolving over four decades, they have released 20 albums, received six IBMA awards and had two Grammy nominations.
Alongside band founder Greg Cahill’s unique banjo playing, Greg Blake (guitar), Dan Eubanks (double bass) and Michael Prewitt (mandolin) effortlessly support each other.
Whether it’s a jazzy instrumental or a Bluegrass classic delivered with four-part vocal harmony, these talented musicians manage to follow their creative desires without straying too far from their roots.
Their latest release received five 2020 IBMA nominations and the title song ‘Chicago Barn Dance’ received the 2020 IBMA Song of the Year Award.
Special Consensus will perform at Armagh’s Market Place Theatre for one night only on Saturday January 28. Tickets priced £17 are available from the box office on 03300 561 025 or online at www.visitarmagh.com/marketplacetheatre.