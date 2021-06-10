World renowned tenor Andrea Bocelli to perform at SSE Arena

Musically gifted from birth, Andrea Bocelli is one of the most celebrated singers in modern history, performing at major international events including the Olympic Games and the World Cup, as well as his own sell-out arena shows around the world. He has a Golden Globe, seven Classical BRITs and seven World Music Awards under his belt, plus a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. His 2018 album release, Si, reached No.1 in both the US and UK charts.

Despite the global pandemic in 2020, Bocelli was able to create new music – his album Believe contains an uplifting personal collection of songs celebrating the power of music to soothe the soul – as well as reaching new audiences around the world through online streams. The Italian multi-instrumentalist performed live in his home nation from the iconic venues of Teatro Regio di Parma and Duomo Cathedral in Milan, the latter with over three million concurrent online viewers, making it the largest simultaneous audience for a classical livestream in YouTube history.