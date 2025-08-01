Could there be one more twist in the tale between John Cena and Cody Rhodes tonight before their battle at SummerSlam this weekend?

It’s WWE SummerSlam weekend, but there’s still one more fork in the road before we get to the biggest party of the summer.

WWE SmackDown this evening will bring John Cena and Cody Rhodes face to face, while the Women’s United States Championship and AAA Tag Team Titles are on the line.

Here’s your preview for this evening’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, its UK start time and how to tune into the SummerSlam Kick-Off show.

So, we’ve finally arrived; another one of the WWE’s ‘Big Four’ Premium Live Events is set to take place over this weekend, as WWE SummerSlam rolls into New Jersey for a weekend of firsts.

Of course, the fact that this year’s biggest party of the summer is taking place for the first time in its history at the MetLife Stadium is one of the huge firsts that is taking place, so too is the fact that this will be the first SummerSlam to be screened live on Netflix since the company started working together earlier this year.

Our attention can’t help but focus, though, on one man this weekend: John Cena. As the countdown to his retirement continues, it’s a bittersweet feeling to see the record-setting WWE Undisputed Champion at his final event, having made his debut at SummerSlam in 2004 against Hall-of-Famer Kurt Angle.

Some of us hope that perhaps a rare double-turn could take place at this weekend’s show, as John Cena and Cody Rhodes engage in a street fight on Sunday evening to close out this year’s event. Are we about to see John Cena recognise the past year that his anger towards some fans has been perhaps extreme, and could Cody Rhodes do something unthinkable, leading to a change in cheers and boos for the pair?

Perhaps tonight’s WWE SmackDown, when the pair face each other before their epic WWE Undisputed Championship encounter, could give us some clues?

Here’s your preview for this evening’s episode, the UK start time, and how to avoid missing any SummerSlam coverage as the WWE’s Kick-Off show also takes place this evening.

WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview - August 1 2025

John Cena and Cody Rhodes come face-to-face before their WWE Undisputed Championship street fight taking place this weekend on this evening's WWE SmackDown. | WWE

The Champ and Challenger are here

The road to redemption continues for Cody Rhodes this evening as he comes face-to-face with the man he will challenge at SummerSlam: WWE Champion John Cena. The two will meet one final time before their high-stakes Street Fight at Sunday’s main event. Rhodes, also known as 'The American Nightmare', has vowed to rectify his one fatal mistake from WrestleMania 41 by never, ever hesitating against the future Hall of Famer again.

This comes after Rhodes did not hesitate two weeks ago when he forced Cena to sign the contract for the match after the 'Never Seen 17-time Champion' tried to back out of the bout.

Damian Priest vs Aleister Black

What began as a simple disagreement over how to handle one’s business has quickly transformed into a heated rivalry between Damian Priest and Aleister Black.

The former World Heavyweight Champion' found himself in Black's crosshairs after he came to the defence of his buddy Ron Killings. As a result, Priest has ended up on the wrong end of multiple 'Black Mass' kicks.

Will these two settle their dispute tonight, or are things just getting started?

WWE Women's United States Championship Match - Giulia (c) v Zelina Vega

Zelina Vega has been patiently waiting for another shot at 'the Beautiful Madness', Giulia, ever since she lost the United States Championship ahead of Night of Champions. Tonight, she finally gets her opportunity.

Vega was awarded her rematch last Friday night by Giulia's new representative, Kiana James, who, in turn, will be in the corner of her rival. Vega got the better of her rival at WWE Evolution when she eliminated her from the Battle Royal. Will she do it again in Newark and become the first-ever two-time Women's U.S. Champion?

AAA World Tag Team Championship Open Challenge - Los Garza (c) v TBD

Angel and Berto are bringing the AAA World Tag Team Championships to prime time as Los Garza have issued an open challenge to any team from Raw, SmackDown, NXT, or AAA to meet them in the ring Friday night for a shot at the titles.

Fresh off a successful defence over Laredo Kid and Octagon Jr., Angel and Berto want to continue to show why they are the best team to represent Lucha Libre across the globe - but who from the Mexican promotion will accept their open challenge this evening?

What time is WWE Friday Night SmackDown starting in the UK this evening?

Netflix, the official home of the WWE, will be screening your final WWE Friday Night SmackDown before SummerSlam from 1am BST on August 2 2025, with on-demand repeats available shortly after broadcast

What time is the WWE’s SummerSlam 2025 Kick-Off show starting, and where can I watch it?

The WWE’s kick-off show for SummerSlam, where this year’s competitors face each other one final time (and drum up hype for the event, naturally) will be available to screen for free tonight from 10pm BST on the official WWE YouTube channel.