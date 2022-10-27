Packed full of magic, music and mayhem, panto at the Market Place is back with all the traditional festive ingredients; an amazing cast, glittering set, laugh-out-loud humour, plenty of boos and hisses, all topped off with a sprinkling of fairy magic. So, dust off your ball gowns and join us for the classic rags-to-riches tale with a modern twist that is Cinderella.

Poor Cinderella doesn't get out much, and with her two horrible cousins and evil aunt making her do all the housework, there's no chance she'll be going to the big party at the palace…. Or is there? Cue a little fairy godmother intervention, along with a lot of madcap help from Cinderella’s friends, and there might yet be magic at midnight.

Cinderella promises an unforgettably festive experience coupled with the Market Place Theatre’s renowned reputation for high quality, professional pantomimes.

Some of the cast of Cinderella which will run at the Market Place Theatre in Armagh December 3-24

The show will run from Saturday December 3 to Saturday December 24.

To book call the box office on 03300 561 025, or book online at www.visitarmagh.com/marketplacetheatre.. The house is sure to be packed to the rafters for this festive hit! There will be BSL signed, captioned and relaxed performances during the run.