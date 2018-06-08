Ballet premieres Victoria

The Northern Ballet has announced it is to première Victoria, a ballet by Cathy Marston in spring 2019, and will be starting a national tour at Belfast’s Grand Opera House on May 29 next year.

This new ballet will coincide with the 200th anniversary of the birth of one of Britain’s most iconic monarchs.

Victoria tells the astounding life story of Queen Victoria through the eyes of her youngest child and lifelong companion Beatrice. Travelling back in time from Victoria’s death bed, Beatrice relives her memories of her mother as a secluded widow before discovering her anew as she transcribes the Queen’s intimate diaries.

Victoria will be choreographed and directed by the internationally acclaimed Cathy Marston, who is also responsible for the recent creation of Northern Ballet’s Jane Eyre, which was recently staged in Belfast.

Cathy said: “I am very excited to return to the Company to work on such a rich story as that of Queen Victoria for her bicentenary year.”