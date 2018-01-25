FIRST LOOK: West Coast Cooler’s Belfast FASHIONWEEK launch

Cathy Martin and her team wowed with some seriously showstopping looks at the launch of West Coast Cooler’s Belfast FASHIONWEEK Spring/ Summer 2018 launch on Thursday.

The launch, which was held at the Ormeau Baths, was in anticipation of the upcoming 25th season of West Coast Cooler’s Belfast FASHIONWEEK.

Host of Belfast FASHIONWEEK, Cathy Martin

The four-day fashion festival will celebrate the milestone with a spectacular Spring/Summer schedule that is set to offer serious style inspiration for the season ahead.

Taking place from March 22-25 at venues across the city, the busy schedule sees the return of the sell-out high street and designer runway shows at the stunning venue of St Anne’s Cathedral – a fitting location for the iconic event’s silver anniversary.

Also returning this season are the popular fringe events including the F Words brunch at Babel, as well as Sushi Saturday and Style Sunday at James Street South - the Action Cancer fundraiser which rounds off the fashionable affair just a week after Mother’s Day - making a place at the lunch a perfect gift for any stylish mum.

FASHIONWEEK also steps out of Belfast for part of the weekend as the team relocates to The Outlet in Banbridge for an afternoon to showcase some super spring style at the centre - which has recently enjoyed a revamp, with a brand new illuminated mall covering which provides a sheltered walkway, allowing shoppers to enjoy the centre, whatever the weather.

Shows will include collections from several boutiques and designers including Lover of Luxe, Nor Lisa as well as staples Jourdan, Blush and Grainne Maher. The style team will also show the top picks from the High Street and online including Boux Avenue, Remus Uomo, Designers at Debenhams and Zara, plus ASOS, Boohoo, M&S, Next and TopShop as well as French Connection, Karen Millen and Jigsaw, among others.

Speaking about what to expect this season FASHIONWEEK Director Cathy Martin said: “This season we’ll see oodles of pastels and dusty tones which were prevalent on the catwalk at Victoria Beckham and Versace - lilac, pink, sage green and powder blue are definitely the chosen colours for this gentle season.

“There will also be a nod towards the 80s and 90s, as fashion gets nostalgic with dramatic silhouettes and total texture clashes like those we saw at Gucci and Stella McCartney. Also going nowhere for SS18, logomania and athleisure return with a glamorous makeover – think sequins, flattering silhouettes and nipped waistlines on t-shirts and slouchy silk pants.”

“I am really excited to see how the local retailers and designers show off these trends. I’m sure everyone will agree that there is some incredible creative talent here in Northern Ireland and at FASHIONWEEK we want to acknowledge and celebrate what we have right here on our doorstep.”

The full show schedule is available online at belfastfashionweek.com.