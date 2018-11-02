Steve goes for gold with The Liar

Lisburn author Steve Cavanagh is celebrating after winning the prestigious Golden Dagger award for his best selling thriller The Liar.

The Gold Dagger is awarded by the Crime Writer’s Association to the best crime novel of the year, and Steve faced stiff competition for the award from Mick Herron, Dennis Lehane, Attica Locke, Abir Mukherjee, and Emma Viskic.

Steve Cavanagh at the Golden Dagger Awards with his literary hero Michael Connelly

Up to 2005, books in translation were eligible for this prize, however the judges ultimately decided that Steve deserved the honour for the latest instalment in the Eddie Flynn series.

The Liar kicks off when wealthy businessman Leonard Howell’s daughter is kidnapped. The police jump on it straight away, but Howell knows this won’t be straightforward - he needs someone willing to break the rules. Once a con artist, now a hotshot lawyer, Eddie Flynn has learnt that fast talk and sleight of hand are just as important in the courtroom are they are on the street. Knowing what it’s like to lose a daughter, he’ll stop at nothing to save Howell’s.

The Liar is a perfectly balanced combination of courtroom drama and fast-paced action.

Add to the mix strong characterisation and superb plotting for a twisty and absorbing read in which nothing is resolved until the very last page, it is a worthy winner of the Golden Dagger.

The award was presented at a glittering black tie dinner at the Grange City Hotel in London, with the cream of the publishing industry, comprising authors, publishers and agents, and of course, readers, gathered to cheer on those shortlisted and to see who received the accolades.

Steve was overwhelmed when he was announced as this year’s winner, but he quickly recovered to thank his wife Tracy for all of her support. He also thanked his agent Euan Thorneycroft and paid tribute to his fellow shortlisted authors.

Not one to rest on his laurels, however, Steve has been working hard on his next novel, Twisted, which is due to be published on April 4, 2019.

The latest offering from the Lisburn author poses the question, ‘Who is JT LeBeau?’ The answer is a bestselling crime writer, whose words have gripped the world. The only mystery greater than his stories is his true identity. One woman thinks she’s found him - her husband has millions in the bank and a letter for the enigmatic author. But the truth is far more twisted.

Steve’s legions of fans will have to wait until next year to discover the truth behind the mystery.

As well as penning best selling novels, Steve also currently practises civil rights law and has been involved in several high profile cases. In 2010 he represented a factory worker who suffered racial abuse in the workplace and won the largest award of damages for race discrimination in Northern Ireland legal history.

And fans of Eddie Flynn will be delighted to know he also has many more books still to come.