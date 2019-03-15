Unique project dances into the Eastside Arts Fest

Northern Ireland is getting ready to host Project Dance, a first of its kind creative learning weekend of everything dance.

The event will take place at Ashfield Girls’ High School from August 2-4 during this year’s EastSide Arts Festival.

Project Dance will feature a range of dance styles for all abilities and ages across 40 + workshops and seminars. Organised by Belfast-based dance company Ajendance and supported by EastSide Partnership, Project Dance will welcome a range of top industry professionals across various dance styles.

Project Dance will also include JamzNI United Dance Organisation (UDO) World Championship Qualifiers for all street dancers on Friday August 2 at C.S. Lewis Square.

For further information visit www.ajendance.com.