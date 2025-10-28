Who has left Big Brother so far? Every exit and full list of housemates in series 22

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson

Digitial Reporter

Published 28th Oct 2025, 12:03 GMT

Big Brother has already waved goodbye to plenty of housemates - but who has left so far? 👁📺

Big Brother has had plenty of twists and turns this season. ITV has upped the stakes once more for the return of the iconic reality series.

From Day 1 evictions to surprise returns, it has been a dramatic few weeks in the Big Brother house. There has even been an ejection due to misbehaviour from one of the contestants.

Throughout the season, the public has had the chance to decide which housemates stay or leave. AJ Odudu and Will Best are on hosting duties once again for the latest series.

Big Brother is broadcast on ITV2 and ITVX six nights a week. But who is still in the house and who has left so far?

22-year-old graduate Nancy from Glasgow has entered the Big Brother house

1. Nancy, 22, Glasgow

22-year-old graduate Nancy from Glasgow has entered the Big Brother house | ITV/ Initial Photo: ITV/ Initial

Housemate number four was Caroline, 56, from Canvey Island. She works in PR.

2. Caroline, 56

Housemate number four was Caroline, 56, from Canvey Island. She works in PR. | ITV/ Initial Photo: ITV/ Initial

Big Brother housemate number five is Zelah, 25, a personal trainer from South London

3. Zelah, 25

Big Brother housemate number five is Zelah, 25, a personal trainer from South London | ITV/ Initial Photo: ITV/ Initial

18-year-old cleaner from Bristol Teja was the sixth housemate in the Big Brother house.

4. Teja, 18

18-year-old cleaner from Bristol Teja was the sixth housemate in the Big Brother house. | ITV/ Initial Photo: ITV/ Initial

