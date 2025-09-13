Netflix will be broadcasting the Canelo Álvarez vs. Terence Crawford fight live 🥊

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Canelo Álvarez will face Terence Crawford this weekend.

The ‘mega-fight’ is set to take place in Las Vegas.

Netflix will be broadcasting the fight around the globe.

Boxing fans are being reminded that Netflix will be the place to watch this weekend’s ‘mega-fight’. The highly anticipated bout between Canelo and Crawford is set to take place in Las Vegas.

The streaming giant has aggressively entered the world of live sports coverage, including previous fights and also NFL games. It is set to broadcast all the action from the Allegiant Stadium as the pair battle for the undisputed super middleweight championship of the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It might just be Netflix’s biggest fight so far. British fans are being reminded not to make a £1,000 mistake when watching it however - read more.

What time is Canelo vs Crawford on Netflix?

(L-R) Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford is live on Netflix | Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Canelo Álvarez will face Terence Crawford in Las Vegas tonight (September 13). However, due to time zone differences, for UK and European viewers it will take place in the early hours of tomorrow (September 14).

The broadcast is due to start at 2am British time on September 14, which is 3am CEST. For American viewers, the coverage starts at 9pm ET/ 6pm PT.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Do you have to pay extra for Canelo vs Crawford?

Unlike other platforms, Netflix does not charge extra to watch boxing matches or other live sport. As long as you have a subscription to the platform, you will be able to tune in.

The fight will also be available on demand afterwards if you can’t stay up to catch the action.

Netflix users could land £1,000 bill with simple mistake

In recent years, the streaming giant has waded deeper and deeper into the world of live broadcasts. Ranging from late night comedy to live sports like Canelo vs Crawford.

UK viewers don’t need to have paid the licence fee to watch most things on Netflix - however live events still require you to be covered by one. If you are caught watching a live broadcast on streaming without having a TV licence, you could risk landing a fine of as much as £1,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you don’t stay up late to watch the boxing live and instead watch it on demand - then you will be fine. It is the live coverage that requires a TV licence.

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.