Celebrity Big Brother will be returning to our screens soon and the cast rumours are hotting up. ITV is now the home of the long-running reality show having revived it in recent years.

The star studded version will be returning in the spring and will feature plenty of famous faces. The line-up has yet to be officially confirmed, but some names have been strongly rumoured.

The Sun reported that a TOWIE star has been signed-up for the 2025 series alongside a Love Island favourite. But who else has been rumoured?

These are the names most heavily linked with the next series of Celebrity Big Brother.

1 . JoJo Siwa Singer and former child star JoJo Siwa is reportedly crossing the pond to be part of the Celebrity Big Brother 2025 cast. | ETIENNE LAURENT / AFP via Getty Images Photo: ETIENNE LAURENT / AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Michael Fabricant Another one heading into the Celebrity Big Brother house is reportedly Michael Fabricant. The former Tory MP lost his seat in Parliament in 2024. | Dan Kitwood/Getty Images Photo: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Daley Thompson Olympic gold winner Daley Thompson is reportedly in the cast of Celebrity Big Brother 2025. | Tobias SCHWARZ / AFP via Getty Images Photo: Tobias SCHWARZ / AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales