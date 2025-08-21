The Celebrity Traitors full cast as BBC drops new look at all-star spin-off

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson

Digitial Reporter

Published 21st Aug 2025, 19:30 BST

The Celebrity Traitors is due to arrive in October 👀👀

The doors to The Traitors cast are set to be thrown open for some very special guests this October. An all-star version of the beloved BBC game show is set to arrive.

Claudia Winkleman will be on hosting duties for the very first edition of The Celebrity Traitors. Running for a slightly-shorter stint of nine episodes, the show will see the famous faces competing to win a cash prize of up to £100,000 for a charity of their choice.

Personalise your daily news with NationalWorld - sign up here.

Speaking about the new show, Claudia said: “We’re incredibly lucky these brilliant people have said yes. I’d love to say we’ll take it easy on them and they’ll just wander round the castle and eat toast for a couple of weeks but that would be a lie.”

A first look at the show has been offered up by the BBC as it confirmed it will begin in October. An exact date is set to be confirmed in due course, so keep your eyes peeled.

Remind yourself of who is in the cast of the very first version of The Celebrity Traitors.

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.

TV comedy icon Alan Carr is among the cast of Celebrity Traitors.

1. Alan Carr

TV comedy icon Alan Carr is among the cast of Celebrity Traitors. | Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images Photo: Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Singer Cat Burns is heading to The Traitors castle for Celebrity Traitors - and has been confirmed for the cast.

2. Cat Burns

Singer Cat Burns is heading to The Traitors castle for Celebrity Traitors - and has been confirmed for the cast. | Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pictures Photo: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pictures

Photo Sales
Bridget Jones and Mama Mia star Celia Imrie is part of the cast of Celebrity Traitors. She is heading to the Traitors castle!

3. Celia Imrie

Bridget Jones and Mama Mia star Celia Imrie is part of the cast of Celebrity Traitors. She is heading to the Traitors castle! | Kate Green/Getty Images Photo: Kate Green/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Singer Charlotte Church is among the big names who will appear on Celebrity Traitors. She has been confirmed by the BBC.

4. Charlotte Church

Singer Charlotte Church is among the big names who will appear on Celebrity Traitors. She has been confirmed by the BBC. | Carl Court/Getty Images Photo: Carl Court/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:BoostTVThe TraitorsBBC
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice