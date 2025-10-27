Celebrity Traitors will be back again this week - but when exactly is it on? 🔍📺

Celebrity Traitors is nearing an end.

The first season of the all-star spin-off has just 3 episodes left.

But when exactly will the show be on this week?

It might be hard to believe but the very first season of Celebrity Traitors is almost over. After months of anticipation and hype it is almost time for the castle to close its doors again.

The show has been a smash-hit for the BBC this autumn and intrigue is high heading into the final three episodes. Viewers have been made to wait with the show being on just two nights per week, unlike the regular version.

The cast has been significantly whittled down over recent episodes and the hunt for traitors goes on. But when can you expect to tune in this week?

What days is Celebrity Traitors on this week?

Alan Carr in Celebrity Traitors | BBC/Traitors

The blockbuster BBC social deduction game is heading into its penultimate week of episodes. A big shake-up to the schedule is just around the corner, but it will be normal service in the coming days.

Celebrity Traitors will broadcast episodes on Wednesday (October 29) and Thursday (October 30). Unlike the regular civilian version, the show is on just two nights per week.

Episodes of the celeb spin-off start at 9pm on Wednesday and Thursday. All previous ones are available to watch on iPlayer right now.

How long is Celebrity Traitors on for in 2025?

The inaugural season of the all-star spin-off is set to have a slightly shorter run than the regular version. It is on just two nights per week, instead of the usual three, and will have nine episodes in total.

Heading into week four of the competition, if you can believe it has been on that long, there are just three episodes left. Despite originally being pencilled in for Halloween, the final is now set to take place on Thursday, November 6 and it will be another mega-length episode.

It does mean, however, that there will be a week-long gap between episodes eight and nine. If the six day breaks haven’t been hard enough on audiences.

