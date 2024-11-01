It's a little under two months until Christmas Day 2024, and already there are a plethora of events taking place across Northern Ireland leading up to the big day.

From the works of CS Lewis being celebrated to a mission to save Santa at Armagh Planetarium, there is a little bit of something for everyone this year - and plenty of Christmas Light Switch Ons taking place throughout November 2024.

Many of the events we’ve chosen are free, but in the event your interest is piqued by one of the paid events, we’ve made sure it’s something that either won’t break the bank or is worth the price of admission.

So what 21 events have we chosen across different areas of Northern Ireland worth planning for in the weeks ahead? Take a look and start marking dates on your calendar.

1 . Flowerfield Christmas Craft Market The Flowerfield Christmas Craft Market takes place in Portstewart on November 9, offering items from ceramics to glass, jewellery design to textiles, wood-turning to festive decorations, homeware to stocking fillers.

2 . Ballymena Christmas Lights Switch On Enjoy an afternoon of festive fun leading up to the Ballymena Christmas Parade and Light Switch On from November 16 2024.

3 . Antrim Castle Gardens Christmas Market Get into the festive spirit with this local market filled with delicious food, Christmas gifts and unique crafts and Antrim Castle Gardens on November 17. This exciting market is completely free to attend and offers something for everyone. Visitors can browse a wide range of stalls featuring mouth-watering food, handcrafted goods, and local produce.